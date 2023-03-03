Home Business Creactives Group: from March 7 on EGM Pro
Business

Creactives Group: from March 7 on EGM Pro

by admin
Creactives Group: from March 7 on EGM Pro

Creactives Group has successfully closed the placement for the listing process on the Euronext Growth Milan – Professional Segment, of a total of 576,000 newly issued ordinary shares, the placement price of which has been set at €1.75 each with a consequent capitalization at the start of negotiations equal to approximately 21.5 million euro. The total amount of the placement is approximately 1 million, while the free float of the company will be equal to approximately 18.28% of the share capital.

Creactives Group is an international company and Innovative SME, listed on the Direct Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange, which develops artificial intelligence technologies in the field of the Supply Chain.

The industrial shareholder Add Value SpA, already a shareholder of the Company before admission with a stake of 16.76%, confirmed the strategic and long-term interest by participating in the capital increase for an amount of approximately 0.25 million. The 144,000 shares newly subscribed by Add Value SpA are subject to a lock-up restriction for the 12 months following the listing date.

The admission by Borsa Italiana is expected on 3 March 2023, with the start of trading on the shares on Tuesday 7 March 2023.

See also  The gold sector did well as a whole; Shandong Gold (01787) rose 4.78% | Gold Sector_Sina Finance_Sina.com

You may also like

DRC to African migrants: this is how we...

Less CO₂ emissions – Air travel: More expensive...

Thoroughly implement the spirit of the 20th National...

Car leasing: comparison with cheap offers | March...

Marble, Gmm machines set record exports and turnover

Complaint in the Greensill case – Credit Suisse...

in some banks there is more space for...

Gold Trading Reminder: The Federal Reserve’s big hawkish...

Filling level of the gas storage falls below...

Pro-Russian propaganda in kindergarten. The case of Business...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy