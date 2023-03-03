Creactives Group has successfully closed the placement for the listing process on the Euronext Growth Milan – Professional Segment, of a total of 576,000 newly issued ordinary shares, the placement price of which has been set at €1.75 each with a consequent capitalization at the start of negotiations equal to approximately 21.5 million euro. The total amount of the placement is approximately 1 million, while the free float of the company will be equal to approximately 18.28% of the share capital.

Creactives Group is an international company and Innovative SME, listed on the Direct Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange, which develops artificial intelligence technologies in the field of the Supply Chain.

The industrial shareholder Add Value SpA, already a shareholder of the Company before admission with a stake of 16.76%, confirmed the strategic and long-term interest by participating in the capital increase for an amount of approximately 0.25 million. The 144,000 shares newly subscribed by Add Value SpA are subject to a lock-up restriction for the 12 months following the listing date.

The admission by Borsa Italiana is expected on 3 March 2023, with the start of trading on the shares on Tuesday 7 March 2023.