On July 19, iQOO officially released the iQOO 10 series of mobile phones, priced from 3699 yuan. The entire iQOO 10 series is equipped with the first-generation Snapdragon 8+ mobile platform, which brings an excellent experience in performance, gaming, imaging, and connectivity. In addition to the most eye-catching 200W fast charge, the iQOO 10 series mobile phones also support 5G dual-card dual-pass for the first time through Qualcomm’s 5G DSDA technology (Dual-SIM Dual-Active, hereinafter referred to as DSDA), allowing users to use the primary and secondary cards. It can play a role at the same time, which greatly improves the user experience.

Most of the 5G mobile phones currently on sale are 5G dual-SIM dual-standby single-pass solutions. To put it simply, it can be compared to a “single lane”: when card A is on a call, other users cannot dial card B; when playing online mobile games with card B, if card A is connected to the phone, the game will be interrupted. network. These all greatly affect the user’s work, life and entertainment experience.

The iQOO10 series adopts the first-generation Snapdragon 8+ mobile platform and Snapdragon X65 5G modem and RF system, and supports 5G dual-card dual-pass technology for the first time, making “single-lane” into “two-lane”, A card and B card The cards communicate independently. When the A card is on a call, the B card can continue to play online mobile games or connect to the phone without conflicting with each other and “busy”, which greatly improves the user experience of 5G users.

As early as February this year, Qualcomm has successfully achieved the world‘s first independent 5G+5G dual-card dual-pass live network call and data connection. This test was carried out by Qualcomm, ZTE and Xiaomi using a Xiaomi demo phone equipped with a Snapdragon 5G modem and RF system, using concurrent connections to ZTE network equipment.

At the 2022 MWC Barcelona conference, Qualcomm released the 5G 5G solution of the 5th generation modem-to-antenna – the Snapdragon X70. It introduces the world‘s first 5G AI processor in the modem and RF system, supports 10Gbps 5G download speed, extremely fast upload speed, low latency, excellent network coverage and high energy efficiency, and supports dual card dual standby Global multi-SIM capabilities including Dual SIM (DSDS) and Dual SIM Dual Access (DSDA). The Snapdragon X65 on the iQOO 10 series also supports the 5G dual-card dual-pass function, which means that 5GDSDA technology has begun to allow more consumers to enjoy a smooth and seamless connection experience.

In addition to the dual-SIM dual-pass technology, the first-generation Snapdragon 8+ mobile platform used in the iQOO 10 series uses an advanced 4nm process. Compared with the previous generation platform, the Snapdragon 8+ mobile platform has achieved a double breakthrough in performance and energy efficiency: not only the comprehensive performance of the CPU is increased by 10%, but the maximum frequency of the Cortex-X2 super core is increased to 3.2GHz; and the frequency of the GPU is increased by 10%. , the power consumption is reduced by 30%. In terms of game performance, the Snapdragon 8+ is paired with an enhanced version of LPDDR5 and an overclocked version of UFS3.1, as well as the fourth-generation Snapdragon Elite Gaming, which supports multi-end game-level gaming features and contributes to a better gaming experience.

In terms of imaging, Snapdragon 8+ supports Snapdragon Sight Snapdragon imaging technology, adopts 18-bit Spectra three ISP, and cooperates with the seventh-generation Qualcomm AI engine supported by Snapdragon 8+ to obtain a better full-scene imaging experience; in addition, The under-screen fingerprint adopts Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, which is Qualcomm’s largest, fastest, and safest sensor. It can achieve a fast and convenient unlocking experience, and also bring top privacy security to users.

With the support of Qualcomm’s multiple technologies, the iQOO 10 series has obtained the experience of 5G dual-card dual-pass, immersive games, full-scene images, and quick unlocking. It is undoubtedly one of the outstanding flagship phones of the moment. Qualcomm continues to empower many terminal manufacturers through the latest technology, and also allows consumers to deeply understand its high-quality image in terms of comprehensive experience.