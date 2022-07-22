Professor Wang Yongjun, a master of traditional Chinese medicine, and Huang Feihua, deputy director of the Provincial Tongde Hospital, Xu Kan, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Provincial Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine, talked about the quality of a good doctor

Traditional Chinese medicine plays an irreplaceable role in safeguarding the health of our people and plays an important role in preventing and treating diseases. The inheritance and promotion of traditional Chinese medicine culture is inseparable from the reserve and training of outstanding traditional Chinese medicine talents.

Zhejiang Association of Traditional Chinese Medicine and Metropolis Express jointly launched the “Like ‘Zhejiang School of Traditional Chinese Medicine’ and Zhejiang Excellent Young and Middle-aged Chinese Medicine Physician Selection” activity to discover outstanding Chinese medicine practitioners in hospitals at all levels, street community health service centers and major Chinese medicine halls in Zhejiang Province. Young Chinese Physician.

What are the requirements for an excellent young and middle-aged TCM physician? What role do they play in the inheritance and development of traditional Chinese medicine culture? Come and listen to Professor Wang Yongjun, a master of traditional Chinese medicine and academic leader of the key disciplines of nephrology in Hangzhou Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Xu Kan, Secretary of the Party Committee of Zhejiang Provincial Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine (Hangzhou Honghui Hospital), and Huang Feihua, Vice President of Zhejiang Provincial Tongde Hospital.

Professor Wang Yongjun, an academic leader of the key disciplines of nephropathy in Hangzhou Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, a master of traditional Chinese medicine

The future will always belong to young people, let more people know them

The Master of Traditional Chinese Medicine is the highest honor in the field of traditional Chinese medicine in China. Professor Wang Yongjun, the academic leader of nephrology in Hangzhou Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, has just been awarded the title of “Master of Chinese Medicine” in the fourth session. He is the third famous old Chinese medicine doctor to be awarded the title of “Master of Chinese Medicine” in the field of traditional Chinese medicine in Zhejiang, and he is the first in Hangzhou.

Wang Yongjun has been a doctor for 65 years. He has great virtue and learning, and integrates the ancient and the modern. He has superb medical skills and has treated countless patients. He innovated “rheumatism pathogenesis”, improved the microscopic syndrome differentiation system of traditional Chinese medicine for kidney disease, constructed a diagnosis and treatment plan for the five types of IgA nephropathy, applied the “image thinking” derived from Chinese culture, combined with the “diagnosis-diagnosis-treatment/syndrome” approach. The clinical thinking method has greatly expanded the vision of “four diagnostics”.

“Young and middle-aged TCM physicians are the backbone of the inheritance and development of traditional Chinese medicine, and the future will always belong to young people.” Professor Wang Yongjun said that as far as the Nephrology Department of Hangzhou Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine is concerned, young and middle-aged TCM physicians under the age of 50 have become the main force. They have many years of clinical and scientific research experience in nephrology, and have accumulated rich experience in diagnosis and treatment of traditional Chinese medicine and integrated traditional Chinese and Western medicine. They are also emerging in the field of nephrology at home and abroad. “So, I think this activity is very good, there is an opportunity for more people to know and understand these young Chinese medicine practitioners.”

Professor Wang Yongjun believes that both Chinese and Western medicine have their own advantages. At present, through mutual learning of Chinese and Western medicine, we can develop better. For example, the research and development of artemisinin, or the treatment of leukemia with arsenic trioxide (commonly known as “arsenic”), is based on traditional Chinese medicine and absorbs the achievements of modern science and technology.

“Whether it is traditional Chinese medicine or western medicine, it is all to protect people’s health. A good doctor must have two things, one is good technology, and the other is a heart to seek health for patients wholeheartedly. As a doctor, you must know why you choose this job, At the same time, we must maintain interest and enthusiasm for work, continue to study and learn.” Professor Wang said.

The key to the development and growth of traditional Chinese medicine culture lies in inheritance. Hangzhou Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital has strengthened the collection and arrangement of academic ideas and clinical experience by building a famous doctor inheritance studio, forming an inheritance team, and carrying out teachers in the hospital. The cause of traditional Chinese medicine has been passed down from generation to generation and has many successors.

So far, Hangzhou Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine has 1 master of Chinese medicine, 1 national famous Chinese medicine, 11 teachers who inherit the academic experience of national old Chinese medicine experts, 2 famous Chinese medicine teachers in Zhejiang Province, 17 famous Chinese medicine doctors in Zhejiang Province, and famous Chinese medicine practitioners in Hangzhou. 33, 1 national famous traditional Chinese medicine inheritance studio, 11 national famous old Chinese medicine expert inheritance studio, 1 national traditional Chinese medicine academic school inheritance studio, 1 provincial national doctor famous teacher studio, provincial famous old Chinese medicine expert inheritance studio 11 studios. The team of famous and old Chinese medicine practitioners has been further developed and strengthened, and the team of young and middle-aged talents has been further expanded and strengthened.

Huang Feihua, Vice President of Zhejiang Provincial Tongde Hospital/Zhejiang Institute of Traditional Chinese Medicine and Vice President of Zhejiang Traditional Chinese Medicine Association

Excellent young and middle-aged TCM physicians should strengthen the clinical thinking of TCM

“More” clinical, “wide” clinical, “specialized” clinical thoughtful, enlightened and innovative

“Like the ‘Zhejiang School of Traditional Chinese Medicine’ and the selection of outstanding young and middle-aged Chinese medicine practitioners in Zhejiang is very meaningful. On the one hand, young and middle-aged Chinese medicine practitioners are the backbone of the inheritance and development of traditional Chinese medicine. Passing the selection is an affirmation of their profession. On the other hand, With the participation of the masses in the selection activities, this group of outstanding young and middle-aged TCM physicians can be known and understood more, so as to better serve the patients.” said Vice President Huang Feihua.

Zhejiang Litongde Hospital is the largest tertiary-level first-class integrated traditional Chinese and Western medicine hospital with the most complete disciplines and the strongest service capabilities in Zhejiang Province. It is a national key hospital of integrated traditional Chinese and Western medicine, a construction unit of a national key traditional Chinese medicine research institute of traditional Chinese medicine inheritance and innovation project, a national Chinese medicine emergency medical rescue team and base-based hospital, a national clinical drug trial base, and the first batch of national standardization training bases for Chinese medicine residents. National Clinical Pharmacist Training Base and National Traditional Chinese Medicine Processing Technology Inheritance Base. In the past 10 years, centering on the development goals of “a national first-class research-oriented integrated Chinese and Western medicine benchmarking hospital, a national first-class key Chinese medicine research institute, and the province’s mental health care and teaching and scientific research center”, the implementation of “strengthening connotation, improving quality, improving level, transcending “Secondary Entrepreneurship” with “step” and “characterization, quality, informatization, and internationalization” as the main content, the hospital development has achieved staged results, achieved leapfrog development, and its comprehensive strength has entered the No. 1 Chinese medicine hospital in China. A square.

Talent is the first resource for the development of the hospital. The hospital attaches great importance to the construction of the talent team, and has implemented the “520” talent introduction project of Tongde, the “111” talent training project and the flexible introduction of high-end talent mechanism. Established a master studio of traditional Chinese medicine, an inheritance studio of famous and old Chinese medicine experts, carried out a traditional Chinese medicine classic study class, a Western-style Chinese training class, and an annual forum on the theoretical innovation and clinical application of famous and old Chinese medicine, and further optimized the team of Chinese medicine talents. Now there are 510 technicians with senior professional titles, 900 masters and doctors, and 21 teachers with academic experience of national senior Chinese medicine experts, provincial famous doctors of national medicine, and 21 provincial famous Chinese medicine practitioners. , National Young Qihuang Scholar, and 25 National TCM Clinical Outstanding Talents.

“This year, our hospital has been selected as the National Traditional Chinese Medicine Inheritance and Innovation Center with excellent results ranked 4th in the country, and is currently actively striving to become a national flagship hospital for the collaboration of traditional Chinese and Western medicine. Provide a higher-level platform for the growth of young and middle-aged TCM physicians.” said Vice President Huang Feihua.

What qualities do excellent young and middle-aged Chinese medicine practitioners need to possess? Vice President Huang Feihua made three points.

First, we must strengthen the clinical thinking of traditional Chinese medicine. The basic principle of TCM diagnosis is to understand the inside from the outside, see the small and know the writing, balance the change with the constant, and know the feeling because of the discovery. Inheriting thinking methods in practice is the foothold of TCM clinical practice and the basis for clinical efficacy.

Second, “multiple” clinical, “wide” clinical, “specialized” clinical. “Multiple” clinic means to see more doctors and more clinical symptoms, and “wide” clinic means to have a wide range of diseases. These two are the basis for the growth of outstanding young and middle-aged Chinese medicine practitioners. “Specialized” clinics ultimately need to learn to have strengths and professional skills. Specialize.

Third, we must think, understand, and innovate. Traditional Chinese medicine has been improved and enriched through continuous innovation. Learning Chinese medicine should not only inherit the essence, but also keep upright and innovate. Young and middle-aged TCM physicians have a solid theoretical foundation of TCM and a wealth of clinical experience. They should learn to think and summarize, and continue to innovate and develop.

Xu Kan, Secretary of the Party Committee of Zhejiang Provincial Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine (Hangzhou Honghui Hospital)

Read classics, follow famous teachers, and do clinical work

Give full play to the advantages of integrated traditional Chinese and Western medicine diagnosis and treatment

Maximize patient benefit

“This selection activity is very good. Young people are the main force in the inheritance of Chinese medicine culture. To grow into an experienced Chinese medicine practitioner, the younger generation of Chinese medicine practitioners need to go through long-term experience and hard work. Generally speaking, it can be summarized as reading classics, Follow famous teachers and do clinical practice.”

Xu Kan, Secretary of the Party Committee of Zhejiang Provincial Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine (Hangzhou Honghui Hospital), said that first of all, it is necessary to be familiar with the classics of traditional Chinese medicine, which is the basis for becoming a qualified traditional Chinese medicine practitioner. Only by being familiar with various traditional Chinese medicine classics can we have a solid theoretical foundation. Ge Hong’s “Bao Puzi” in Jin Dynasty said: “If you want to achieve its height, you must enrich its foundation; if you want to grow its bottom, you must deepen its work.” There are many books to read in learning Chinese medicine, but the fundamental thing is to study the classics first. Only by mastering the classics and using them flexibly can we truly learn Chinese medicine well and continuously improve the level of clinical diagnosis and treatment.

Secondly, follow famous Chinese medicine teachers, learn clinical experience and carry out clinical practice, in this process, combine their theoretical knowledge with clinical practice. The hospital has always attached great importance to the inheritance of traditional Chinese medicine, and has completed the acceptance of Tao Xiaojuan’s fifth batch and sixth batch of national old Chinese medicine experts’ academic experience inheritance work projects; Inheritance studio of famous Chinese medicine experts, Zhejiang Shao Zhengyang famous Chinese medicine expert inheritance studio, Zhejiang Ding Caifei famous Chinese medicine studio, Zhejiang Shao Zhengyang famous Chinese medicine studio; introduction of Chinese medicine master Lu Renhe, Chinese medicine master Ge Linyi, Chinese medicine master Xia Guicheng construction name Branch of Traditional Chinese Medicine Inheritance Studio. Through the construction of famous Chinese medicine studios, the leading role of famous Chinese medicine practitioners at all levels will be brought into play, and the training of young and middle-aged Chinese medicine practitioners will be facilitated, so that the cause of traditional Chinese medicine will be passed on from generation to generation, and there will be successors, and the hospital’s traditional Chinese medicine service capabilities will be improved to a higher level.

In addition, the most important point is to go to clinical practice more, to be confident in the culture of traditional Chinese medicine, and to give full play to the role and advantages of traditional Chinese medicine in practice. “Traditional Chinese medicine has a secret to treating diseases, that is, one person is one side.” TCM is a medicine that perfectly combines theory and experience. The theoretical system of TCM only provides a variety of universal theories, so it is only through the accumulation of a large number of clinical practices that we can summarize our own Only by gaining experience and forming the characteristics of specialized disease diagnosis and treatment can you grow into an excellent TCM physician.

“Of course, whether Chinese medicine or Western medicine, the ultimate goal is to serve the health of patients. As a hospital of integrated Chinese and Western medicine, in the process of diagnosis and treatment, we advocate the integration of modern medicine and Chinese medicine characteristics, give full play to the advantages of integrated Chinese and Western medicine diagnosis and treatment, and give full play to the advantages of Chinese and Western medicine. The leading role of medicine in ‘preventing disease’ and maximizing the benefit of patients is also the original intention of our doctors.”

Secretary Xu Kan expressed the hope that young and middle-aged TCM physicians can shoulder the important task entrusted by the times, so that more people can enjoy high-quality integrated traditional Chinese and Western medicine diagnosis and treatment services, and contribute to the construction of a healthy China.