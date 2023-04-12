Home News The secretary of the CGIL Maurizio Landini in Prato for the workers’ assembly [notiziediprato.it]
The secretary of the CGIL Maurizio Landini in Prato for the workers' assembly

The secretary of the CGIL Maurizio Landini in Prato for the workers' assembly

The appointment is set at the Terminale cinema for the afternoon of 21 April and is part of the mobilization in support of the platform “For a new season of work and rights”

Maurizio Landini will be in Prato on April 21 on the occasion of the CGIL assembly. The general secretary will preside over and intervene in the assembly of workers registered in the Chamber of Labour, scheduled for 2.30 pm at the Terminale Cinema, in via Carbonaia, 31.

The appointment with the general secretary of the CGIL is part of the unitary mobilization launched in April and May by CGIL, CISL and UIL, in support of the platform “For a new season of work and rights”, which will lead to the planned interregional demonstrations in Bologna (May 6), Milan (May 13) and Naples (May 20), preceded by a campaign of assemblies in the workplace and in the territories.

The mobilization intends to support the unitary requests made by the confederal trade unions, towards the government and the business system, to obtain a change in industrial, economic, social and employment policies.
In the morning at the auditorium of the Pistoia and Prato Chamber of Commerce (via Pelagatti, 17), as part of the Tuscan Liberation Festival, Landini together with the author will present Perennial, the book by Ivan Pedretti, general secretary of Spi Cgil.

