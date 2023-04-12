CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE



Read all of today’s news about OA Sport

21.48: That’s all for tonight, thanks for following us and good evening!

21.47: Italy wins the third and last European Cup of 2023! There will be no Italian teams in the Champions League final but in any case three triumphs have arrived at the continental level and Scandicci’s was clear in the Cev Cup

21.45: 20 points for Antropova, MVP of the second leg, 13 points for Zhu, 11 for Pietrini and 10 for Washington at Scandicci while Dimitrova was the top scorer of Alba Blaj with 9 points

21.44: There was no match! Too much difference on the pitch, two completely different levels and the victory inevitably went to the Tuscan team who prevailed 3-0 (25-18, 25-12, 25-11)

21.43: An hour and 10 minutes was enough for Savino del Bene Scandicci to demolish the feeble resistance of Alba Blaj and to win the Cev Cup 2023

25-11 Alberti’s slash! Scandicci wins 3-0 and now it’s a big party!

24-11 Sorokaite narrow diagonal from area 4

23-11 Hand out Milenkovic from zone 4

23-10 Muroooooooooooooooo Washingtoooooooooooooon

22-10 Fales’ first half is online

21-10 Antropova service error

21-9 Aceeeeeeeeeeeee Antropovaaaaaaaaaaaaa

20-9 Primo tempo Washington

19-9 Ace Dimitrova

19-8 First half Kocic

19-7 Alba invasion

18-7 First half Kocic

18-6 Out Boskovic da seconda linea

17-6 Alberti’s very powerful first half

16-6 Dimitrova from zone 4 closes a very long action

16-5 Antropova’s pushed ball from the second line

15-5 Out Dimitrova da zona 4

14-5 Mano out of zone 2 of Antropova

13-5 Vincente Pietrini from zone 4 detached from the net

12-5 Zhu’s pipe to close a very long action

11-5 Again the narrow diagonal of Antropova from zone 2

10-5 Narrow diagonal of Antropova from zone 2

9-5 Vincente Antropova from the second line

8-5 Mano out of Kossaniyova from zone 4

8-4 Pietrini’s diagonal from zone 4

7-4 Antropova’s lob from the second line

6-4 Hand out Pietrini from zone 4

5-4 Kossaniyova’s dribble

5-3 La pipe di Zhu

4-3 Sunrise reception error

3-3 Winning diagonal Antropova from the second line

2-3 Scandicci service error

2-2 Zhu’s parallel from zone 4

1-2 First half Kocic

1-1 Zhu above the wall from zone 4

0-1 First half Kocic

25-12 ACEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE WASHINGTOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOON! Scandicci raises the Cev Cup!

24-12 Dawn error

23-12 Dawn error

22-12 First half Belien!

21-12 Pietrini’s long winning diagonal from zone 4

20-12 Mano out Dimitrova da zona 4

20-11 Hand out Pietrini from zone 4

19-11 Out Boskovic da seconda linea

18-11 Shot by Zhu from zone 4

17-11 Hand out by Dimitrova from zone 4

17-10 Dimitrova’s diagonal from zone 4

17-9 The fast of Washington

16-9 Antropova wins from zone 2

15-9 Dimitrova’s narrow cross from the 4th area

15-8 Moooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo

14-8 Vincente Antropova diagonally from zone 2

13-8 Scandicci service error

13-7 Vincente Zhu from zone 4

12-7 Alba service error

11-7 Boskovic’s winning lob from zone 2

11-6 Ace Mirkovic

11-5 Mirkovic’s second intention touch

11-4 First half Belien

10-4 Scandicci service error

10-3 Pietrini diagonal from zone 4

9-3 Vincente Dimitrova from zone 4

9-2 Moooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo

8-2 Antropova service error

8-1 Aceeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee again

7-1 The fastest in Washington

6-1 Aceeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee Antropovaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

5-1 Primo tempo Washington

4-1 Out the parallel attack by Boskovic from zone 2

3-1 Aceeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee Antropovaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

2-1 Antropova’s diagonal from zone 2

1-1 Error in the Scandicci service

1-0 Vincente Zhu from zone 4

25-18 Muroooooooooooooooooooooo Antropovaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa! First set for Scandicci who is less than a set from the triumph!

24-18 Vincente Dimitrova from zone 4 diagonally

24-17 Antropova’s diagonal from zone 2

23-17 First half Kocic

23-16 Antropova’s attack from zone 4

22-16 La diagonale di Boskovic da zona 4

22-15 La pipe di Zhu

21-15 Mano out Kossanova da zone 4

21-14 Pietrini again, still in parallel from zone 4

20-14 The parallel of Pietrini from zone 4

19-14 Mano out of Belien in the first half

18-14 La fast in Washington

17-14 Vincente la pipe di Boskovic

17-13 Vincente Antropova from the second line

16-13 Yao’s touch out

16-12 Antropova’s diagonal from zone 2

15-12 Air invasion of Antropova

15-11 Hand out of Zhu in zone

14-11 Invasion of Scandicci

14-10 Boskovic’s narrow diagonal from zone 2

14-9 Hand out in the first half Ioan

14-8 Kocic’s wall on Antropova

14-7 Hand out Pietrini from zone 2

13-7 First half Kocic

13-6 Out Boskovic da zona 4

12-6 Pietrini’s diagonal from zone 4

11-6 Boskovic’s attack from zone 2 wins

11-5 Vincente Milenkovic from zone 4

11-4 Alba service error

10-4 The wall of Ioan

10-3 Position foul by Alba

9-3 The fast of Washington

8-3 Antropova’s parallel from the second line

7-3 Boskovic’s parallel from the second line

7-2 Yao’s second intention winning touch

6-2 Dimitrova from zone 4 does not pass

5-2 Zhu’s winning diagonal from the 4 zone

4-2 La diagonale di Boskovic da zona 2

4-1 The Slash of Washington

3-1 First half Belien

2-1 First half Kocic

2-0 Zhu’s ball from zone 4

1-0 Aceeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee Pietriniiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii

20.30: Boskovic opposite Russu’s place in the Romanians, Castillo in the role of libero in the Scandicci house

20.28: In the band the now expert spiker of the Bulgarian national team Gergana Dimitrova and the former on duty, the Serbian world champion Bojana Milenkovic who wore the Scandicci shirt for two seasons from 2018 to 2020. The free who plays in reception is the Romanian Andra-Elena Cojocaru, 20 years old, while the free defense is Andreea Ispas, much more experienced, 33 years old for her.

20.26: Alba Blaj is a team that comes from the Champions League. The Romanians will start with the Serbian Sladjana Mirkovic, ex Bergamo, in the control room, while the opposite is Victoriia Russu, of Russian nationality, 24 years old, who arrived at the Romanian club last year after a long pilgrimage between second tier Russian teams . The central players are the Serbian Jovana Kocic, in her third year with the Alba jersey and the twenty-five Romanian Raisa-Laura Ioan.

20.24: Pietrini has now fully recovered, the Tuscan technician could deploy Yao Di in the direction, Antropova opposite, the Belien and Washington power plants, the Pietrini and Zhu gangs with Merlo in the role of libero but there is no shortage of alternatives and therefore there may also be surprises from the last minute.

20.22: Scandicci reaches the final with the right energy even if with a very difficult period behind him with about fifteen games in his legs in just under 50 days. The Tuscans have just conquered the second place in the regular season, they come from the success at the tie break in the Florence derby, in which, after dominating the first two sets, Barbolini made a bit of a turn over to let some players breathe who are pulling the cart for months.

20.19: Alba Blaj in the other semifinal instead got the better of Targoviste in an all-Romanian confrontation. Alba of the Serbian coach Stevan Ljubičić who is now an expert team on the continental stage, eliminated in the Champions League at the hands of Milan.

20.16: It was a practically clear path for Massimo Barbolini’s team, made up of nine victories and just one defeat, which came at the hands of Türk Hava Yolları Spor Kulübü in the semifinals. The Tuscan team eliminated Galatasaray, HAOK Mladost, Schweriner, Potsdam and precisely the previously mentioned Turkish teams in order, winning a ticket for the final

20.13: In Romania, Savino del Bene won 3-1 in the first leg and is therefore only two sets away from winning the second European Cup after the Challenge Cup raised last year, overcoming the Spanish team of Haris.

20.10: Good evening friends of OA Sport and welcome to the live broadcast of Savino del Bene Scandicci-Alba Blaj, a match valid for the return final of the women’s CEV Cup 2022-2023

Good evening friends of OA Sport and welcome to the LIVE LIVE of Savino del Bene Scandicci-Alba Blaj, a match valid for the return final of the women’s CEV Cup 2022-2023. In Romania in the first leg Savino del Bene won 3-1 and therefore is only two sets away from winning the second European Cup after the Challenge Cup raised last year, overtaking the Spanish of the Haris.

It was a practically clear path that of the team of Massimo Barbolinimade up of nine victories and just one defeat, which came at the hands of Turkish Airlines Sports Club in semifinale. The Tuscan team eliminated in order Galatasaray, HAOK Mladost, Schweriner, Potsdam and precisely the previously mentioned Turkish winning a ticket to the final on a par withAlba Blajwhich instead got the better of the other semifinal Targovishte in an all Romanian comparison. Alba of the Serbian coach Stevan Ljubičić who is now an expert team on the continental stage, eliminated in the Champions League at the hands of Milan.

Scandicci reaches the final with the right charge even if with a very tough period behind him with about fifteen games in his legs in just under 50 days. The Tuscans have just conquered the second place in the regular season, they come from the success at the tie break in the Florence derby, in which, after dominating the first two sets, Barbolini made a bit of a turn over to let some players breathe who are pulling the cart for months. Pietrini has now fully recovered, the Tuscan coach could deploy Yao Di in the direction, Antropova opposite, the central Belien and Washington, the Pietrini and Zhu gangs with Merlo in the libero role but there is no shortage of alternatives and therefore there may also be last minute surprises .

Alba Blaj is a team that comes from the Champions League. The Romanians will start with the Serbian Sladjana Mirkovic, ex Bergamo, in the control room, while the opposite is Victoria Russoof Russian nationality, 24 years old, who joined the Romanian club last year after a long wandering among second tier Russian teams. The central players are the Serbian Jovana Kocic, in her third year with the Alba shirt, and the twenty-five-year-old Romanian Raisa-Laura Ioan. In the band the now expert spiker of the Bulgarian national team Gergana Dimitrova and the former, the Serbian world champion Bojana Milenkovic that Scandicci wore the shirt for two seasons from 2018 to 2020. The free player who plays in reception is the Romanian Andra-Elena Cojocaru, 20 years, while the free defense is Andreea Ispas, much more experienced, 33 years for her.

OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE of Savino del Bene Scandicci-Alba Blaj, a match valid for the return final of the women’s CEV Cup 2022-2023. The first ball of the match will rise at 20.30, have fun with our news in real time so you really don’t miss anything.

Photo LiveMedia/Lisa Guglielmi

Read all of today’s news about OA Sport