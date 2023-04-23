Home » Credit Suisse, bondholders sue Finma
Business

Credit Suisse, bondholders sue Finma

by admin
Credit Suisse, bondholders sue Finma

Credit Suisse, 4.5 billion bondholders sue Finma

A group of bondholders from the Swiss credit, representing $4.5 billion of the $17 billion of bonds Additional Tier 1 canceled by the company, have filed a lawsuit against the Swiss banking regulator, according to reports from the Financial Times.

The complaint alleges that the regulator, the Finma, acted unconstitutionally when it ordered Credit Suisse to write off AT1 debt, the FT reported. This move by the Swiss regulator in mid-March infuriated bondholders who thought they were better protected than shareholders in a bailout deal with UBS earlier this month.

The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday by the law firm Quinn Emanuel in the city of St. Gallen in eastern Switzerland. The Credit Suisse group of bondholders holds a “significant” percentage of the total notional value of the bonds, Quinn Emanuel said earlier this month when he was hired by the group of bondholders.

See also  γɷͶ20 ָ Ŀ Ӧ 滮 оҵǰ_ƱƵ_ ֤ ȯ ֮

You may also like

Gianfranco Fini: “The right avoids divisions on April...

Rolls Royce chooses Shanghai to launch the first...

Huanxin ENF Home Decoration New Experience Yunfeng Moganshan...

Bankitalia sees pink in the first quarter: “Economy...

They try to (re) kill Pope Wojtyla. The...

Psychiatrist attacked in Pisa, a 35-year-old man arrested

Flat indices, falling volatility: is the calm on...

Konica Minolta’s new products at Print China 2023_TOM...

New boss: job cuts at US ride-hailing agency...

Netith maps soccer players and their injuries

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy