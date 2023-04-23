Home » Sinner skips Barcelona: he will be at the top for Rome
Out another. After the forfeits of Nadal, Berrettini and Djokovic, Sinner also withdrew from the Madrid tournament, scheduled for April 26th. Jannik had pulled himself out of Barcelona, ​​before the quarter-final match against Lorenzo Musetti, due to flu as well as allergy problems. An evident malaise in the last match played by the South Tyrolean, against Nishioka, won in three sets

target rome

The possible decision not to play the second Masters 1000 of the season on clay was in the air. Nothing to worry about for Sinner, who started 2023 by playing a lot, accumulating matches and victories: after the Australian Open he took part in the tournaments in Montpellier, Rotterdam, Indian Wells, Miami and Montecarlo, always reaching at least the semifinals. The goal is therefore to be 100% for the Internazionali d’Italia, a tournament which will start on May 10th.

