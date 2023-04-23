Home » UK to test emergency alert service with millions of phones ‘ringing’ at once – Xinhua English.news.cn
World

UK to test emergency alert service with millions of phones ‘ringing’ at once – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin

China News Service, April 23 (Xinhua) According to Agence France-Presse, the UK will test a new emergency alert service for the first time on the 23rd. Millions of mobile phones will simultaneously emit a loud reminder sound and vibration at 3 pm local time.

The national alert system is reportedly modeled on similar programs in Canada, Japan, the Netherlands and the United States, and aims to warn the public of life-threatening events nearby.

According to the report, during the test, the British people will receive a message saying, “This is the emergency alarm test, which is a new service project of the British government. If there is a life-threatening emergency nearby, it will alert you.”

The British government and emergency services aim to prevent severe disasters, using the system to issue warnings to the public such as severe floods and fires.

This 10-second alarm can be heard even when the phone is on silent. The test is expected to disrupt entertainment and sporting events.

People who don’t want to be alerted can opt out in their settings, the report said.

But some Conservative figures have criticized the warning system, with British MP and former business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg urging people to ignore the government’s call to “turn off unnecessary and intrusive alerts on their phones.”

“[The British government]is back to nannying us – warning us, dictating us, coddling us, but the most important thing they should do is let people get on with their lives,” Mogg said.

Daily Mail columnist Sarah Vine also called the warning system “frightening”. “The idea that the government is going to invade our phones and our privacy with absurd emergency tests… the idea is both scary and annoying.”

See also  ◤New crown for another year◢ Doctors warn: Malaysia may have the fifth wave of the epidemic, the situation is even worse | China Press China Press

(Original title: Britain will test emergency alert service, millions of mobile phones will “ring” at the same time)

You may also like

Fiumicino (Rome), a 9-year-old boy escapes an attempted...

Udinese-Cremonese / Marino speaks: “The dream of Europe...

Tinariwen release the new single and video “Kek...

XBB.1.16 Local cases doubled within a week, and...

I’M GLAD THAT VUJADIN AND I WERE PERSISTENT...

“Italians are all well, embassy collection point” –...

Di Maio indicated by the EU sent for...

Sudan, civilians evacuated by boat to Saudi Arabia...

EU, Di Maio special envoy for the Gulf....

Pickpockets in Milan, attacked one of the boys...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy