Credit Suisse, chairman of Saudi National Bank resigns

Credit Suisse, chairman of Saudi National Bank resigns

Credit Suisse, the president of Saudi National Bank has resigned

The president of has resigned Saudi National Bank, Ammar Abdul Wahed Al Khudairiabout two weeks after his comments triggered the collapse of Credit Suisse and the entire banking industry in Europe. Saudi National Bank, which owns 9.9% of Credit Suissesaid in a statement that the president resigned for “personal reasons”.

Speaking in an interview with Bloomberg TV, Al Khudairy said “absolutely not” when asked if Saudi National Bank would be open to further investment in Credit Suisse if there was another call for cash. Her parole they triggered the panic In the compartment banking for signs of contagion following the rapid collapse of the US Silicon Valley Bank. Credit Suisse has finally agreed to a crash sale to UBS for more than $3 billion.
Saeed Mohammed Al Ghamdi, chief executive officer of the Saudi National Bank, succeeds Al Khudairy as president. The Riyadh institute has appointed Talal Ahmed Al Khereiji, its deputy CEO, as interim CEO.

