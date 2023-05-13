Credit Suisse is melting away under the radar of UBS

Credit Suisse continues to erode Everything is disappearing: employees, funds and assets. Financial market experts only see the value of CS Switzerland at 5 billion francs.

Shadows of themselves: Credit Suisse continues to lose value. Image: Michael Buholzer/AP

Eight weeks have passed since Credit Suisse was able to escape the purgatory of the financial markets with the help of a joint rescue operation by the federal government, the National Bank and UBS. In the subjective perception of some of those directly affected, this memorable operation is already half an eternity ago. In an interview with this newspaper, high-ranking UBS managers say: “Credit Suisse is melting in our hands right now.”