Home » Credit Suisse is melting away under the radar of UBS
Business

Credit Suisse is melting away under the radar of UBS

by admin
Credit Suisse is melting away under the radar of UBS

Credit Suisse continues to erode

Everything is disappearing: employees, funds and assets. Financial market experts only see the value of CS Switzerland at 5 billion francs.

Shadows of themselves: Credit Suisse continues to lose value.

Image: Michael Buholzer/AP

Eight weeks have passed since Credit Suisse was able to escape the purgatory of the financial markets with the help of a joint rescue operation by the federal government, the National Bank and UBS. In the subjective perception of some of those directly affected, this memorable operation is already half an eternity ago. In an interview with this newspaper, high-ranking UBS managers say: “Credit Suisse is melting in our hands right now.”

See also  The march of Naples towards the scudetto party (after the disappointment of the Champions League), between blue squares and monuments

You may also like

Zurich Airport’s wish list

Italy passes the Fitch test, growth estimates raised:...

Crash dangers and what Switzerland has to fear

Lgbt parents, parade of mayors in Turin: “A...

Cintas, Solaredge and much more

Poorest Italians now since 1995: per capita income...

Lgbt parents, parade of mayors in Turin: “A...

German gas storage: Currently unplanned maintenance work on...

US debt ceiling. Anxiety rises: record cds since...

Building Energy Act: The role of the energy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy