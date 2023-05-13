Eurovision Song Contest 2023, the final tonight: singers, schedules, conductors, everything you need to know

Eurovision 2023 final what time does it start Eurovision Song Contest, everything is ready for the grand finale of the 67th edition: on Saturday 13 May, the 26 competing countries will compete on the stage of the Liverpool Arena (20 chosen from the two semi-finals, the Big 5, namely France, Germany, Italy, England and Spain and Ukraine, winner of the 2022 edition). Marco Mengoni will be the standard-bearer for Italy: he will perform with an ad hoc and rearranged version of «Due Vite». The appointment with the live broadcast on Rai 1, commented by Gabriele Corsi and Mara Maionchi, is for 21.00.

Eurovision 2023 final conductors The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 final will be conducted at the Liverpool Arena by singer Alesha Dixon, actress Hannah Waddingham, Ukrainian singer Julija Sanina and Irish TV presenter Graham Norton.

Eurovision 2023 final, the countries in the race here are the 26 countries who will perform during the evening Eurovision Song Contest 2023 final: Austria (Teya & Salena); Portuguese (Mimicat); Svizzera (Remo Forrer); Poland (White); Serbia (Luke Black); France (La Zarra); Cipro (Andrew Lambrou); Spagna (White Dove); Sweden (Loreen); Albania (Albina & Word Family); Italy (Marco Mengoni); Estonia (Alika); Finland (Käärijä); Czech Republic (Vesna); Australia (Voyager); Belgium (Gustaph); Armenia (Brunette); Moldova (Pasha Parfeni); Ukraine (TVORCHI); Norway (Alexandra); Germany (Lord of the Lost); Lithuania (Monika Linkytė); Israel (Noa Kirel); Slovenia (Joker Out); Croatia (Let 3); United Kingdom (Mae Muller).

Because Australia is at the Eurovision Song Contest Among the countries participating in Eurovision there is also Australia, this year represented by the Voyagers (they too, after passing the semi-final, will be among the protagonists of the final). Australia's adventure at the Eurovision Song Contest began in 2015: that year it was invited to Vienna, Austria, on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the event (broadcast in Australia since 1983). Since then, the country has also participated in subsequent editions. However, in the event that it wins the Eurovision Song Contest, it will not be organized in Australia, but in another European country.

Eurovision 2023 guests final In addition to our Mahmood, Netta Barzilai (winner of Eurovision Song Contest 2018), Daði Freyr (Iceland’s representative at Eurovision: Europe Shine a Light and Eurovision Song Contest 2021), Cornelia Jakobs (Sweden’s representative at Eurovision Song Contest 2022), Duncan Laurence (winner of Eurovision Song Contest 2019), Sonia (UK representative at Eurovision Song Contest 1993), the Kalush Orchestra (winners of Eurovision 2022), Sam Ryder (runner up of Eurovision 2022) and the Ukrainian artists Vjerka Serdjučka (second place at Eurovision Song Contest 2007), Tina Karol (Eurovision Song Contest 2006), Go_A (Europe Shine a Light and Eurovision Song Contest 2021) and Jamala (Eurovision 2016 winner).

Eurovision 2023 final, the spokeswoman of Italy The spokesperson for Italy, who will have the task of announcing the points awarded by our jury of experts, will be the singer and actress Kaze (born Paola Gioia Kaze Formisano, also known for playing the switchboard operator Sofia in the Italian version of the series «Call My Agent»).