Credit Suisse up 1.87% on the Zurich Stock Exchange after quarterly

The title is currently on the Zurich Stock Exchange Swiss credit which marks +1.87% at the moment. The Swiss bank bought by rival UBS in March ended the first quarter of 2023 with an adjusted pre-tax loss of 1.3 billion Swiss francs.

The institute announced that it also collected a extraordinary profit of 12.43 billion, due to the decision of the Swiss financial authorities – the authority of the stock exchange and the Swiss National Bank, the central bank of Switzerland – to write off its AT1 bonds from 15 billion Swiss francs.