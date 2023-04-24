Why do sudden changes in temperature send the immune defenses into a tailspin?

What is the relationship between sudden changes in temperature and immunity? It’s not the cold itself, but the sudden changes in temperature that lower the immune system. To be convinced of this, just think of the colds and flu viruses that can strike us even in spring and summer when we move from a warm place to a decidedly colder one. These days in various Italian regions the mercury column of thermometers could drop by 17/18 degrees.

Influenza cousin viruses

The sudden changes in temperature pave the way above all for the so-called flu-like viruses. In fact, it is not a matter of real flu, but of many other variants of viruses that we can consider as “cousins”. These are pathogens that cause symptoms such as colds and gastroenteritis.

The sudden changes in temperature suffered by our body have consequences on the clearence mucociliare. It is a defense mechanism of the respiratory system of the upper airways, which sees a continuous exchange of mucus thanks to the work of the vibrating cilia of the cells of the respiratory wall. For reasons related precisely to the thermal shock – therefore both for the transition from hot to cold, and from cold to hot – the mechanism stops, the vibrating eyelashes remain temporarily immobilized. So the mucus continues not to renew itself thus allowing the various viruses to “enter”.

The hardest hit are the elderly and young children

Viruses and bacteria, unlike many of us, love this type of climate. Sudden changes in temperature make the immune system less efficient, especially in the upper respiratory tract and in the intestine. Here they come at best sore throat and deepening of the voice. Also lurking pain in the bones, in the ears, heachacheabdominal cramps and diarrhea.

How can we defend ourselves against this aggression?

The first tip, which is also the most obvious, is to try to limit exposure to sudden changes in temperature. This is possible in the summer, for example when moving from an air-conditioned place to a very hot one. More complicated to manage the situation when you go from one day to another from winter to spring or vice versa. Before going out we must always understand what the real temperature of the day is and dress accordingly. Protecting the upper respiratory tract is another tip to implement. For example, it can be very useful to continue wearing masks even outdoors in these cases. These protective devices in fact help keep the nose area warm and moist. In this case the mucous membranes work better and consequently our immune system.

Diet

It is also very important to follow an adequate diet, with plenty of fruit and vegetables, rich in vitamins and mineral salts, essential for our immune defences. Read here the right diet to have strong immune defenses

Physical activity

Exercise is always very important, but with sudden changes in temperature we must be careful. So if we go for a run, for example, let’s not forget to bring a breathable jacket with us, but also rainproof and windproof to protect us from any sudden bad weather.

Sudden changes in temperature and risks for the heart

There are not only colds, sore throats and gastroenteritis among the risks of sudden changes in temperature. Sudden drops in values ​​can skyrocket the risk of even fatal cardiac events. For every 5 degrees difference, the chances of a heart attack increase by 5 percent. These are the results of a study by the University of Michigan, which will be presented at the next Congress of theAmerican College of Cardiology.

The reasons why this happens are not yet clearly understood. “Our bodies have effective systems for responding to changes in temperature, but rapid and extreme change can place severe stress on these systems, which can contribute to heart problems,” said Hedvig Andersson, lead author of the study.

