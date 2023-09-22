Credit, the rate of deterioration at the lowest level since 2006

Listen to the audio version of the article

Despite the economic context presenting more than one unknown, the Italian economy remains resilient in 2023 and the credit deterioration rate is at its lowest level since 2006. This is what emerges from the NPL market watch presented today in Cernobbio by Banca Ifis.

Lo stock

In this context, the overall stock of NPEs (bank and investor balance sheets) in Italy at the end of 2022 reached 306 billion euros. For the three-year period 2023-2025 it is expected that the uncertain macroeconomic conditions may determine…

