The food storage container manufacturer Tupperware has come under heavy pressure on the stock exchange due to liquidity concerns. After the company had warned of acute cash shortages, the stock fell 49 percent on Monday to $ 1.2 (1.10 euros). The price fell to its lowest level since the record low at the beginning of the Corona crisis around three years ago. Tupperware had previously announced that the […]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

