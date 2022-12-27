From 1 January 2023, Croatia will be the 20th member country of the euro area. On 12 July, the Council of the European Union approved Croatia’s accession and fixed the conversion rate of the Croatian kuna (7.53450 kuna per 1 euro).

Both the euro and the kuna (banknotes and coins), Bankitalia claims, can be used for payments during the two weeks from the introduction of the euro. From 15 January, euro banknotes and coins become the only ones to have legal tender status.

Starting from January and until 28 February 2023, the Bank of Italy will carry out the “exchange at parity value” of the Croatian kuna (7.53450 kuna per 1 euro).

The exchange of banknotes in Croatian currency in favor of the general public, concludes via Nazionale, will be carried out free of charge at the Ancona, Milan, Rome Headquarters, Trieste and Venice branches for a maximum amount, agreed in the Eurosystem, of 8,000 kuna (HRK), corresponding to the value of approximately one thousand euro for each transaction.