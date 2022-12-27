Bo Tao, director of the Qingdao Health Commission and a member of the Peasants and Workers Democratic Party, said in an interview with the official Qingdao TV station that it is speculated that the number of new infections in Qingdao is currently 490,000 to 530,000 people per day, and that it will increase by 10% on this basis during the weekend. speed increase. That is to say, after the Christmas weekend, the daily new infection rate in Qingdao will exceed 600,000 people. Bo Tao was interviewed as the director of the Health and Medical Commission, so this can be regarded as the official official confirmation of the number in Qingdao, but what is strange is that the Chinese Communist Party’s Health and Medical Commission solemnly announced it in the name of the country on the same day that the Qingdao’s figures came out. On December 23, 31 provinces (autonomous regions, municipalities) and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps reported 4,128 new confirmed cases, including 31 in Shandong. 500,000 people were infected in Qingdao, and 31 people were infected in Shandong. How do you say that?

In the past three years, the outside world has been questioning the CCP’s national health authorities in cooperating with the propaganda department, consistently underreporting the epidemic figures and beautifying the epidemic prevention and control work, as an endorsement of the party’s epidemic policy is always correct.

But now it’s the other way around, because people have heard and witnessed scenes of disasters and even mass deaths, and the falsified figures have instead become a factor that stimulates people’s doubts and anger about the party’s epidemic prevention policy. Therefore, shutting down such digital falsification as soon as possible seems to be a temporary way to ease social conflicts and save the face of the CCP. So the Health and Medical Commission hastily stopped publishing the overall data.

But this is only the superficial reason for this hot news.

In the past three years and this past summer, during the season when the virus was not spreading, the CCP completely cleared and strictly controlled the virus, and began to fully liberalize it in winter when the virus was highly infectious. This can never be simply defined by disrespect for science, reckless decision-making, or personal stupidity.

Xi Jinping himself grew up during the worst years of the CCP’s rule. In his bones, it was the CCP’s spiritual cultivation of endless joy in fighting with the sky, fighting with the earth, and fighting with others. This kind of cultivation spread throughout May and Six. Ten years began to receive education, and grew up as the revolutionary descendants of the current middle and high-level officials in Chinese society.

The nature of the party determines that any leader with even a little bit of kindness or soft heart will not last long; any fundamental concession by the party will lead to the toughness of the Chinese people and the liquidation of the CCP!

The people have indeed established the inertia of relying on the party organization and the spirit and action of the government in everything. It is easy to go to extremes. Why is there looting of food and medicine? In essence, it comes from the government’s monopoly and the people’s dependence. Once this monopoly loses trust, the people quickly enter the stage of panic and looting social resources. . .

Today’s action by the Health and Medical Commission to shut down all information releases is also part of this system operation. If there is data release, it is the number after castration, which meets the needs of the party’s propaganda; if the release of data is stopped, it is because the number cannot be castrated, and it is necessary to continue to maintain the face of the party. But no one thought of the publication of these numbers, the scientific needs of the authenticity of these numbers and the essential needs of life!

The National Health and Medical Commission has stopped publishing data, and one more thing can be seen, that is, this severe outbreak has broken the CCP’s national management system, including the key system of the party’s cadre organization. A while ago, Wuxi City revealed that the municipal party committee was criticized because all the people were infected, and the speed of Duyang was slowed down. This is probably one of the great wonders of Chinese and foreign history.

