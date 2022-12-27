(Original title: US stocks before the market: the three major futures indexes are mixed, Tesla fell more than 5% before the market)

News from the Financial Associated Press on December 27 (edited by Xia Junxiong)Before the market on Tuesday, the three major stock index futures were mixed. As of press time, the S&P 500 futures rose 0.11%, the Dow futures rose 0.21%, and the Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.22%.

As the final trading sessions of 2022 begin, investors are hoping for a rebound and a comeback out of Santa Claus after the market was weighed down by recession fears.

Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial, said there is still no answer to what kind of recession will occur, and for that matter, the answer depends largely on how long the Fed needs to raise interest rates to finally solve the thorny problem of inflation.

Market Dynamics

The three major indexes of the previous trading day closed slightly higher. As of the close, the Dow rose 176.44 points, or 0.53%, to 33203.93 points; the Nasdaq rose 21.74 points, or 0.21%, to 10497.86 points; the S&P 500 rose 22.43 points , an increase of 0.59%, at 3844.82 points.

The European markets that are trading are collectively higher. As of press time, the French CAC40 index rose 0.82%, and the German DAX30 index rose 0.55%. The London Stock Exchange was closed for Christmas.

company news

[Tesla’s Texas super factory shipped KUKA robots to prepare for Cybertruck production]

According to media reports, 66 KUKA robots have arrived in Houston recently. Relevant sources said that all of Tesla’s entire vehicle production lines have KUKA robots, and it is expected that a new batch will be used in the Cybertruck production line, which also means that Tesla may have started building the Cybertruck production line. As of press time, Tesla fell more than 5% before the market.

[Apple Japan was charged 13 billion yen in consumption tax]

According to media reports, Apple Japan (Minato-ku, Tokyo), the Japanese legal entity of Apple Inc., was subject to a tax investigation by the Tokyo National Taxation Bureau and was charged about 13 billion yen in consumption tax. It is reported that in the past few years, when selling products such as iPhones, there have been many transactions that do not meet the conditions of the consumption tax exemption system. Japan’s consumption tax exemption system is based on customer declaration. This unique system has been abused. How to eliminate this loophole has become a top priority. It is extremely rare that a consumption tax of more than 10 billion yen is recovered. Apple Japan is believed to have filed an amended filing. According to the annual report of Apple in the United States, sales in the Japanese market reached about 3.4 trillion yen. Apple Japan voluntarily stopped duty-free sales in June.

[Amazon has trialed Prime Air drone delivery in parts of the United States]

Amazon began using Prime Air drone deliveries last Friday in Rockford, California, and College Station, Texas. Amazon hopes to use feedback from the service to improve operations and eventually roll out the service nationwide. To fly delivery drones in the U.S., companies must be approved by the FAA, and the retail giant is one of only a few companies in the U.S. to receive Part 135 certification.

[NIO lowers delivery forecast for the fourth quarter]

On December 27, NIO released its delivery forecast for the fourth quarter of 2022. The company expects to deliver 38,500 to 39,500 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2022, a revision from its previously issued outlook of 43,000 to 48,000 vehicles. Additionally, the company expects deliveries of the EC7 and the all-new ES8 to begin in May and June 2023, respectively. As of press time, Weilai fell more than 5% before the market.

[Southwest Airlines cancels about two-thirds of its flights, stranded thousands of passengers]

Southwest Airlines canceled about two-thirds of its flights on Monday, leaving thousands of passengers stranded. In contrast, other airlines are beginning to recover from the winter storms that hit the Christmas break.

Southwest called the confusion unacceptable on Monday and said it was working to resolve the issue through “recalibration,” reducing the number of flights and routing crews and planes to the right locations.

The woes stem from a combination of factors, including where the severe weather occurs, route settings and what managers and union leaders say are execution challenges, the people said.

Noteworthy events in the US stock market time period (Beijing time)

December 27th

22:00 U.S. October FHFA house price index monthly rate, U.S. October S&P/CS 20 big city house price index annual rate

23:30 US December Dallas Fed Business Activity Index