[The Epoch Times, December 26, 2022](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Dongfang Hao) Since the outbreak of the new epidemic in China, celebrities in the CCP’s literary and art circles have died of illness intensively. On December 24, Zheng Rong, a performing artist at the Beijing People’s Art Theater (referred to as Beijing People’s Art), died of illness. Six months ago, Lan Tianye, a performance artist and director of Beijing People’s Art, and Ren Ming, the director of Beijing People’s Art, both died of illness. Both are members of the Communist Party of China.

On December 24, Beijing Renyi issued an obituary. Zheng Rong, a famous performing artist and consultant of the art committee, died of illness in Beijing at 8:50 on December 24, 2022, at the age of 98.

Zheng Rong was born on June 5, 1924 in Dingyuan County, Chuzhou City, Anhui Province. He graduated from the National Art College and began his career in performing arts in 1942. After entering Beijing People’s Art, he has played roles in many dramas, such as Uncle Zhao in “Longxugou”, Fourth Master Chang in “Tea House”, and Zhou Puyuan in “Thunderstorm”.

In addition to stage art, Zheng Rong is also active in the field of film and television, shaping characters such as the Taishang Laojun in the TV series “Journey to the West” in the 86 version, and Kong Rong in the TV series “Romance of the Three Kingdoms” in the 94 version.

Zheng Rong was a director of the Beijing Federation of Literary and Art Circles, a member of the Chinese Dramatists Association, and a member of the Beijing People’s Arts Committee.

Zheng Rong has played Dong Biwu, the leader of the Communist Party of China, many times

It is worth noting that Zheng Rong once appeared in the 1981 film “Chutian Fengyun”, the 1991 film “Zhou Enlai”, the 1992 film “The Great Battle of Pingjin”, and the 1999 TV series “The Decisive Battle of China‘s Destiny” and other CCP red movies, Dong Biwu, the leader of the Communist Party of China, has been played at least four times in the TV series.

Dong Biwu (March 5, 1886-April 2, 1975) was the founder of the Communist Party of China and one of the main leaders of the first generation. In 1920, Dong Biwu, Chen Tanqiu and others established the Wuhan Branch of the Communist Party of China, one of the early organizations of the Communist Party of China. In July 1921, Dong Biwu attended the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China as a representative of the Wuhan Group. After the meeting, Dong Biwu established and developed the CCP organization in Hubei Province, serving as a member of the Wuhan District Committee of the Communist Party of China, the minister of the Hubei Democratic Movement Department of the Communist Party of China, and a member of the Hubei Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China.

Dong Biwu served successively in the Central Soviet Area of ​​the Communist Party of China as the principal of the Party School of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, secretary of the Party Affairs Committee of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, executive member of the Workers’ and Peasants’ Democratic Government of the Chinese Soviet Republic, president of the Supreme Court (as the first president in 1934), and deputy director of the Workers’ and Peasants’ Procuratorial Committee.

Dong Biwu served as acting chairman of the Shaanxi-Gansu-Ningxia Border Region Government, deputy secretary of the Southern Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, secretary of the Chongqing Working Committee of the Communist Party of China, secretary of the North China Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, and chairman of the North China Government of the Communist Party of China. In Yan’an, Dong Biwu, Lin Boqu, Xu Teli, Xie Juezai, and Wu Yuzhang were called the “Five Elders of Yan’an”.

After the founding of the Communist Party of China in 1949, Dong Biwu successively served as director of the Financial and Economic Committee of the Government Administration Council, deputy prime minister of the Government Administration Council and director of the Political and Legal Committee of the Government Administration Council, president of the Supreme Court, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, vice president, acting chairman, and national Vice-chairman of the National People’s Congress. Dong Biwu is a member of the Sixth Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, a member of the Seventh, Eighth, and Ninth Central Political Bureau, and a member of the Tenth Central Political Bureau Standing Committee.

Celebrities in the CCP’s literary and art circles gathered together and died of illness, most of them participated in the CCP’s propaganda

The CCP virus (new crown virus) outbreak broke out again in mainland China. Since December 2022, many celebrities in China have died of intensive illnesses, including a large number of celebrities in the CCP’s literary and art circles. Most of them are members of the Communist Party of China, and most of them participate in the propaganda of the Communist Party of China.

For example, on December 21, Yang Lin, a national first-level playwright of the Communist Party of China and Henan playwright, died of illness at the age of 60. Yang Lin once created the CCP’s red drama “Red Flag Canal” and so on.

On December 20, Cheng Jinghua, a disciple of Peking Opera Laodan artist Li Duokui and niece of Peking Opera Danist Cheng Yanqiu, died of the epidemic at the age of 94. Cheng Jinghua once sang the CCP model opera “Red Lantern” and so on.

On December 18, Chu Lanlan, the founder of New Peking Opera, died of the epidemic at the age of 40. Chu Lanlan once starred in the CCP’s red drama “Red Detachment of Women”, and starred in the CCP’s CCTV TV series when she was 8 years old.

On December 17, Ren Jun, a member of the Communist Party of China and a retired cadre of the Beijing Opera Vocational Art Institute, died in Beijing at the age of 103. In his early years, Ren Jun starred in “Hongluan Jubilee” and “Picture of Promotion”, and was called “Yan’an Mei Lanfang” and was highly praised by CCP leaders Mao Zedong and Zhou Enlai.

Seeking good luck and avoiding evil: “Stay away from the evil CCP, and don’t stand for the evil party”

At the beginning of 2020, when the CCP virus broke out in Wuhan and spread across the world, causing a large number of deaths, Mr. Li Hongzhi, the founder of Falun Gong, warned in the article “Rationality” in March 2020: “In fact, the plague itself is aimed at people’s hearts, moral deterioration, and karma. Came big.”

Mr. Li Hongzhi pointed out, “This kind of plague comes with a purpose and purpose. It is to weed out those who are members of the evil party and those who walk with the evil party of the CCP.”

As a worldly person, how can we seek good fortune and avoid evil? Mr. Li Hongzhi said in the article, “Stay away from the evil CCP, and don’t stand for the evil party, because behind it is a red devil, and its surface behavior is hooligans, and it does all kinds of evil. God will start eradicating it, and those who stand for it will be eliminated. Do not believe it Just wait and see.”

Mr. Li Hongzhi warned the world: “People should sincerely repent to God. If there is anything wrong with them, they hope to give them a chance to correct their mistakes. This is the way, and this is the panacea.”

He also told his disciples how to save people in distress: “For example, clarifying the truth, withdrawing from the CCP, and reciting the truth are the best panaceas and ways to save people.”

