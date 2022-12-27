Home World Usa, the Supreme Court confirms the blockade of migrants wanted by Trump. Granted the request of the Republican States
World

Usa, the Supreme Court confirms the blockade of migrants wanted by Trump. Granted the request of the Republican States

by admin
Usa, the Supreme Court confirms the blockade of migrants wanted by Trump. Granted the request of the Republican States

The restrictions introduced by Donald Trump during the emergency of the Covid pandemic to block migrants on the border with Mexico remain in force. The conservative-majority Supreme Court accepted the request of the Republican states to maintain them considering that their abolition – this is the theory supported by the Republican prosecutors of the Grand Old Party – would have caused a wave of new arrivals, putting the border under further pressure. With five votes in favor and four against, the wise men ruled in favor of maintaining the limits with Neil Gorsuch, the judge nominated by Donald Trump, who voted together with the three liberal wise men.

In granting the Republicans’ motion, the Supreme Court has pledged to hear oral arguments on the measure in February or March and decide whether or not states can intervene. This means that the limits will certainly remain in force for months, or at least until there is a final decision. Although Title 42 is a health measure, many Republican hawks see it as a central tool for controlling immigration and tackling the ongoing crisis at the border, where migrants arrive by the thousands, even braving the cold. Since the beginning of 2020, its application has allowed the American authorities to expel millions of migrants.

The Biden administration had asked the Supreme Court to reject requests to keep the restrictions in place, however admitting that their abolition would have caused a “temporary increase in illegal border crossings”. “The solution to the immigration problem cannot be the extension of a health measure that we all know has gone beyond health justification,” the Biden administration told essays in the file filed to explain its motivations in asking for the removal of the stakes. But Democrats on Title 42 are divided. Senator Joe Manchin has in fact said he is in favor of maintaining the restrictions at least temporarily. California Governor Gavin Newsom has warned in recent weeks that without Title 42, the system for handling asylum requests could collapse.

See also  Iran arrests nine Europeans, there is also an Italian: "They help the rioters"

You may also like

[Jiang Feng Talks]The Health and Medical Commission stopped...

United States, towards the green light for the...

Serbian army on “combat readiness” on Kosovo border...

Van Gogh’s famous “Sunflowers” end up in court,...

Under the tsunami of the epidemic, the CCP...

Israel, Netanyahu in storm over proposal by far-right...

Qatargate: Panzeri and Figà-Talamanca remain in prison

Iran, the chess champion plays without a veil...

In Kosovo, tension has never been so high....

Kosovo, the Serbian president orders the state of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy