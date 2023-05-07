CrowdFundMe and Trusters, raised over 140 million euros

The first Italian crowdinvesting group, made up of Trustersa 100% Made in Italy real estate lending crowdfunding platform and by the parent company CrowdFundMean Equity Crowdfunding and Private Debt platform listed on Euronext Growth Milan, is rapidly progressing on its growth trend.

The companies closed 2022 with total funding of over €39,000,000, bringing the total investments made on the platforms to over €129,000,000. An amount that to date has reached over € 141,000,000 in total.

In the reference economic context, the golden rule of investment diversification, together with the use of alternative financial instruments, represents the most effective response to contain risks and maximize returns. The mix of alternative finance instruments – in the equity, bond and real estate lending fields – proposed by the first portal of crowd investing it is in fact strategic for investors.

In particular, in the real estate sector, characterized by growing dynamism, especially in cities like Milan, the opportunities offered by alternative finance instruments are very precious. The short duration of the operations proposed by Trusters in fact, it allows for a greater turnover of investors’ capital, making revenues more predictable and recurring. These are investments suitable to be combined with those in risk capital, which have a medium-long time horizon with potential higher returns.

