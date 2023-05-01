Crozza/Di Battista “I could have been given a job, like someone else did who now takes 13,000 euros a month to go to the Persian Gulf”

In the new episode of FRATELLI DI CROZZA – broadcast on Friday in prime time on NOVE and streaming on discovery+ – the return of Maurizio Crozza as Alessandro Di Battista in search of something to do and someone to “side” with: “… I was in Parliament for 5 years, I could go to Europe, I could become a minister, I could get a job, lower my ears, always say yes like someone else did who now takes 13,000 euros a month to go to the Persian Gulf . But I don’t want to go to any Persian Gulf, I want to stay here with you, doing things, cleaning parks, making laws but also sanding the rusty light poles and then maybe at night mapping power and then baptisms, confirmations, setting the table , clear the table, because from what comes what… the important thing is not to talk to each other.” – and on the commitment of the past – I remember when I was on stage at the Circus Maximus with Sara, in front of 200,000 people, I made a joke and the roar started, I felt like crying.. [..] Then suddenly I disappeared because I didn’t align myself with power, I preferred to open a bar, travel to Colombia with Sara, then come back and close the bar, then I tried to be a carpenter, then the swallow attacks, then some ideas on carpet… the important thing is not to talk to each other…”

