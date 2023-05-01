Kiev, the raid on Sevastopol preparatory to the counter-offensive – World

news-txt”>

The fire at the Sevastopol oil depot in Crimea is preparatory work before the Ukrainian army’s counter-offensive, spokeswoman for the Kyiv South Defense Forces Natalya Gumenyuk said on TV. And she noted that undermining enemy logistics is one of the elements of preparing for Ukrainian Defense Forces operations: “This work is preparatory to that broad-based, full-scale offensive that everyone expects,” she said.

And the number of victims in the Russian region of Bryansk has risen to four from a bombing of the village of Suzemka – 10 kilometers from the border with Ukraine – by the armed forces of Kiev, announced the regional governor Alexander Bogomaz. Russian shelling continues in the Kherson region in southern Ukraine: a civilian was killed and another wounded in a raid on residential neighborhoods in the area. “The Russian occupiers fired 27 times on peaceful settlements in the Kherson region. They used artillery, missiles, mortars, tanks and drones,” the local military administration informed.