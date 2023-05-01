Original title: Beijing: Changyou Hibuy is more exciting at night

①At night, Qianmen Street is brightly lit and full of tourists.Photo by our reporter Deng Wei

Spring is warm and flowers are blooming, and Beijing at night is more exciting as the night goes on.

Night snacks, night shopping, night excursions, night performances, night runs… In all kinds of night consumption, more and more citizens are integrated into the rich and wonderful “night life”. When the food is on the table, the tour starts, the concert starts, and the lively and steaming night capital begins.

②The late-night food street in the commercial district of Xiangyun Town, Konggang Street, Shunyi District is booming.Photo by our reporter Wu Yibin

Starry night theater

The theater is the landscape of a city’s nightlife.

When the lights come on, the National Center for the Performing Arts turns into a dazzling pearl. Famous soprano He Hui joined hands with the National Center for the Performing Arts Orchestra to present two concerts spanning opera essence and symphony classics, which became the highlight moments on the Beijing music stage this spring.

As a national cultural center, Beijing can always bring unparalleled artistic enjoyment to the audience. Not only large theaters such as the National Center for the Performing Arts, Beijing People’s Art Theatre, Tianqiao Performing Arts Center, and the Capital Theater, but also small theaters hidden in the alleys of the old city, such as Nanyang Shared World, 77 Theater, Fanxing Drama Village, and Gulou West Theater. flashing.

Entering the 77 Cultural and Creative Park located in the back street of the Art Museum, and pushing open the carefully designed gate of the 77 Theater, it seems that you have traveled to the Beijing Hutong full of fireworks in the 1980s and 1990s. In the space of 300 square meters, mutton soup shops, police stations, interrogation halls, car repair shops, etc. are scattered among them. Every audience has a detailed “identity certificate”. Together they complete the show.

This is the first panoramic immersive drama “The True Detective Zhao Chasing Goose” launched by 77 Cultural and Creative Park. Since its launch in March this year, it has opened five rounds of ticket sales, and the venues are full. The audience with the screen name “Is the sun a glowing orange” said with emotion, “The panoramic immersive experience drama is so cool! It’s so close to the actors, I can even see the sweat dripping from the forehead of the actor who catches the goose. Almost There is eye contact and interaction with every actor, and I am completely immersed in it, which is suitable for friends who like strong storytelling, focus on plot, love reasoning, and love to take the next step.”

The audience in the theater quietly enjoys the art. At the same time, in the city’s large and small parks such as Ditan Stadium, Olympic Park, and Fangzhuang Sports Park, people who run and practice at night are jumping up. “Ten-kilometer warm-up” became a way for them to reconcile with the busyness of the day. They ran against the wind, and in the secretion of dopamine, they healed their souls and revived with full blood the next day.

When a breeze of spring flowers and moonlit night blows by my ears, the nightlife in the capital blooms brilliantly. People have regained the long-lost fireworks, healed in the beauty, and together with the city, they are constantly gestating new vitality.

③In the Moscow restaurant of the North Exhibition, the performance with a very Russian style attracted diners to take pictures frequently.Photo by our reporter Wu Yibin

Late night cafeteria caring waiting

The Prophet of Spring River Plumbing Duck. The lights of the canteen late at night are the keen peripheral nerves of the night economy.

For diners chasing the freshest and most delicious food, who can refuse Guijie Street? It was past six o’clock in the evening, and the sky had just turned dark blue. In this most popular food street in Beijing, diners had already lined up outside the spicy crayfish, spicy meat crab and other shops. And this spring, “Small Wooden Boat” was added to the list of popular restaurants on Guijie Street.

The gurgling water flows among the rockery, small trees, and green fields, and the white air of dry ice covers the small wooden boat on the table. The freshly cut dragons, spoon kernels, five-flowered toes, and beef balls are fresh and beautiful, and the pieces of paper on them are thoughtfully labeled It’s time to rinse. The hot pot is boiling, warmly boiled, one bite, the teeth are springy, the tongue is full of fluid, the essence of Chaoshan hot pot is in the self-evident smiles and nods of the diners.

In the middle of the night, Sanlitun is also filled with fireworks. In the Taikoo Li store of Xiaoda Dong, Zhang Kun, a white-collar worker after get off work, held a birthday party with his colleagues. Crispy roast duck, crispy tomato mushroom salad, braised pork with chestnuts…all of them suit the taste, and the milky white and rich duck soup is a big bowl. After eating a round belly, the friends happily took a group photo.

Satisfying the appetite, the night travelers started shopping. At 11 o’clock in the evening, the Huaxi LIVE·Wukesong business district, which is the most energetic and popular among young people in West Beijing, is still brightly lit and bustling with people. The large space with a ceiling height of over 6 meters and a block passageway 12 meters wide are equipped with transparent glass, dynamic lighting, characteristic flower boxes and a shared rest area, making it possible to shop, play and relax here. Blowing the evening breeze, wandering in it, the “post-95” Tao Ye who loves animation has “shot”, and there are various art decorations, cartoon animation figures, and top-notch goods in the creative shop for them to choose carefully. In this commercial body with super long standby time, it is enjoyable to unlock all the trendy items in the trendy store in one go.

Late-night canteens and commercial venues wait without time difference, comforting every soul that sleeps late, and making the capital more exciting every night.

④ Diners enjoy supper in the outdoor dining area of ​​Shougang Canteen.Photo by our reporter Deng Wei

Leading the Fashion at Night

Returning with the fireworks, there is also the joy of visiting the garden at night.

At 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, the neon lights of Universal City Avenue in Beijing flickered, and the landmark revolving globe was lit up, and the number of night tourists increased. After checking in at the Universal Studios Hotel, Gong Pei and his wife took their son Qiuqiu to start the trip to Universal Studios. Different from the previous two daytime tours, they only love the bright night view of the city avenue, so they chose the night tour this time. “Global Avenue at night has a special taste.” Gong Pei was very excited, but to her surprise, this trip felt that there were more people at once. The traffic on weekday nights was comparable to that on weekends, and almost every store was very popular.

Right now, Beijing Happy Valley is ushering in the “Guochao Cultural Festival’s Fantasy Night of Martial Arts”, which is like a magnet, bringing together thousands of young friends such as Zeng Chi, the “post-00” who loves martial arts. At night, the national trend show “The Heroes of the World” is staged, the stage is flashing with lightning, and the oriental heroes have quenched their experience to achieve “The Heroes of the World“, and the light bubble rain lingers in the audience. Zeng Chi and his friends wander in the fantasy world, “Too Cool! So exciting!” He couldn’t help admiring.

Night tour, pulsating heartbeat, also write poetry. At 8:00 p.m., in the Gubei Water Town in Miyun, a suburb of Beijing, the Kongming Lantern Show by drones and the Great Wall Music Water Dance Show were brilliant, echoing the Simatai Great Wall, which looks like a golden dragon in the distance. Tourists dressed in Han costumes carry lanterns for night tours, scull soup rivers, dream landscapes, lakeside dinners, hot spring whispers…they live poetically in the mountains and rivers, like dreams and illusions.

When it comes to poetic nightlife, camping is probably on the list. Spring is strong, and more than 50 varieties and more than 5,200 crabapples in the Expo Park are ushering in the blooming period. At night, the faint fragrance of crabapple flowers comes with the breeze. Under the sea of ​​flowers and in the tents under the starry sky of the campsite, people living in them enjoy the life of “returning to nature”. “Sleeping with crabapple flowers has become a popular camping method for tourists this spring. The blooming period of crabapple will last until the first ten days of May. From late May onwards, the park will be full of verdant greenery. It will be the best time for camping at the World Garden.” The person in charge of the World Garden Park People say.

⑤ As night fell, tourists flocked to Wangfujing Street.Photo by our reporter Deng Wei

