“Wimbledon” set sail at the foot of Daluo Mountain-News Center-Wenzhou Net

Wenzhou Net News Daluo Mountain is located in the core of Wenzhou metropolitan area, with the highest altitude of 707 meters.

Among the green mountains and green waters, the first China Mass Tennis League Longwan Rural Commercial Bank Cup Finals was staged in the beautiful Wenzhou International Tennis Center in the past two days. Dedicated a wonderful duel to the Wenzhou audience during the holiday.

The first China Mass Tennis League Finals is the highest level tennis event hosted by Wenzhou in recent years. Wenzhou has called the national and international tennis events it will host in the future as “Wimbledon”, and is committed to creating tennis IP events with Wenzhou’s recognition and national reputation. This event is the beginning of the “Wimbledon”.

Wimbledon generally refers to the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, which was founded by the British in 1877 and held in Wimbledon on the outskirts of London, England. One of the slams. The just-started “Wimbledon” is still far from Wimbledon. However, Wenzhou’s goal is clear, and the British “Wigdon” is the direction of efforts.

Tennis is popular among the masses and has special sports charm. It has been widely developed in Wenzhou in recent years. Not only has a large number of tennis facilities been built, but also various tennis events around the masses have been held. People’s enthusiasm for participating in tennis has increased. come higher.

Wenzhou is a historical and cultural city with a history of thousands of years. It has been an important node of the Maritime Silk Road since ancient times. Longwan District is surrounded by mountains and seas, and has outstanding people. While the economy is booming, it has seized the opportunity of the Asian Games to create branded events such as “Dragon Horse” and “Wimbledon” to show the new vitality of Longwan City. The first China Mass Tennis League Finals was held in Wenzhou and played at the Wenzhou International Tennis Center located in the Zhongxiu Garden of the Yaoxi Scenic Area.

Zhang Zhihong, director of the Wenzhou Municipal Sports Bureau, said that we will make “Wimbledon” an influential event with local landmarks and recognition, create a strong atmosphere for the Asian Games, and comprehensively build a “sports city” and a “event city” for ” Contribute to the construction of Millennium Commercial Port and Happy Wenzhou”. “By holding high-level tennis events, we will make up for the current shortcomings, continuously improve Wenzhou’s ability to host games, and quickly push Wenzhou tennis to a higher level.

Another starting point for hosting large-scale tennis events is to promote the development of tennis in Wenzhou, especially the development of youth tennis. In the 17th Provincial Games in 2022, Wenzhou tennis, including short nets, failed to win a gold medal. Compared with previous Provincial Games, the competitive performance has declined. At present, Wenzhou Sports School does not have a tennis event. The development of this project mainly relies on Longwan District and Zhejiang Institute of Industry and Trade to carry out the “city team district office” and “city team school office”. This is also one of the competitive sports projects run by social forces in Wenzhou. One, it is currently in the stage of constant running-in, and there is still a lot of room for improvement.

By holding national or even international tennis tournaments, the overall level of tennis in Wenzhou will be greatly improved, including the abilities of athletes, coaches, referees, managers and related practitioners, and a strong tennis atmosphere will be created. The future goal is to be able to cultivate High-level tennis players and even tennis superstars.

From the perspective of Wenzhou Tennis Stadium, the renovated and upgraded Wenzhou International Tennis Center currently has 15 courts. Taking advantage of its superior geographical location and environmental resources, it has become a “new landmark” for Wenzhou sports and will strive to become “the most beautiful tennis stadium”. The venue is improving the service level of the venue in an all-round way, making every effort to create a new benchmark for high-end smart venues integrating informatization, intelligence, and data, and further meeting the increasing fitness needs of the masses.

In addition, the Wenzhou International Tennis Center Venue Expansion Project (Phase II) design plan has also been released. Two new clay courts will be added, equipped with a comprehensive function hall, expanding the space of the tennis center, improving the utilization rate of the venue, and forming a whole with the existing tennis center venue Linkage to provide venue guarantee and high-quality services for holding “Wimbledon” and other competitions.

