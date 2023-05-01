14
- Salary increase with the wedge cut, reduction of up to 7 points (but only for 5 months): here’s how much and for ilmessaggero.it
- Labor decree, cut in the tax wedge of 7%, no taxes on fringe benefits up to 3,000 euros for those who have… the Republic
- Taxes and work, what changes: from contracts to relief, here are all the news Corriere della Sera
- Work, the government aims to increase the tax discount: cut from 100 euros per month The print
- Employment decree: by how many euros salaries will increase from 1 May Today.it
- See full coverage on Google News