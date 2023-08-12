Cruise, subsidiary of General Motors, begins testing self-driving cars in Atlanta, Georgia

Cruise, a subsidiary of General Motors, has recently commenced testing its self-driving cars in Atlanta, Georgia. The company’s autonomous vehicles will initially have a driver present behind the wheel during the testing phase. These cars will navigate through various areas of Atlanta, including downtown, Midtown, and Buckhead.

Although manned by a driver at present, Cruise has revealed their intention to eventually offer fully self-driving tours in Atlanta. This indicates the company’s confidence in the capabilities of their autonomous technology and their commitment to introducing it to new markets.

Atlanta is not the first city where Cruise has ventured with its self-driving taxi services. Currently, the company runs driverless taxi operations in San Francisco, California, Austin, Texas, and Phoenix, Arizona. Cruise’s expansion into Atlanta showcases their determination to establish a comprehensive network of self-driving services across major cities in the United States.

The decision to test their autonomous vehicles in Atlanta emphasizes the city’s significance as a testing ground for novel mobility technologies. As a major metropolitan hub and transportation hub, Atlanta offers diverse road conditions and traffic scenarios, making it an ideal location for companies like Cruise to assess and refine their self-driving capabilities.

While the specifics of Cruise’s testing program in Atlanta are yet to be disclosed, this latest development suggests that the adoption and integration of autonomous vehicles in urban environments continues to progress. The ultimate goal is to not only improve the safety and efficiency of transportation but also to expedite the transition towards a future dominated by self-driving cars.

