Former Deputy Emilio Corea Declines Political Comeback After Criticism

Former ARENA party deputy, Emilio Corea, plans to make a return to politics but faced immediate criticism upon announcing his intention to join the PCN party. However, just days later, Corea decided to decline the offer to seek a seat for the 2024-2027 term. In a heartfelt statement, Corea thanked the PCN leadership and members for the opportunity but ultimately decided not to apply for candidacy. The General Secretary of the PCN, Manuel Rodríguez, had initially confirmed Corea’s participation in the electoral process, specifically running for a seat in the department of San Salvador on behalf of the PCN. Corea emphasizes the need for an opposition that is serious, responsible, and willing to engage in genuine dialogue for the betterment of the country. However, due to the overwhelming criticism received on his Twitter account, Corea ultimately reconsidered his decision.

