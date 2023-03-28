Home Business CS deal should be clarified: Parliament wants PUK
Management of the National Council calls for a PUK: officials and managers must be accountable after the bank deal

Parliament was presented with a fait accompli: the Federal Council decided by emergency law to give UBS guarantees of CHF 109 billion plus liquidity support of CHF 150 billion. The legislature can no longer change this. But he is now ready to examine the bankruptcy à fond.

The will of the National Council is clear: a parliamentary commission of inquiry is to clarify the CS debacle.

The Parliamentary Inquiry Commission, or PUK for short, is Parliament’s most powerful weapon for dealing with “bigger” events. On Monday, at the request of the two faction leaders Thomas Aeschi (SVP) and Roger Nordmann (SP), the office of the National Council unanimously decided to use a PUK. She is to investigate the takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS.

