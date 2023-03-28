Home World Massacre in a school in Nashville, the video of the killer Audrey Hale who bursts into the institute with a rifle in her hand
Massacre in a school in Nashville, the video of the killer Audrey Hale who bursts into the institute with a rifle in her hand

Massacre in a school in Nashville, the video of the killer Audrey Hale who bursts into the institute with a rifle in her hand

The police of Nashville has released some Images from the massacre occurred in an educational institution Nashville where a woman, the 28-year-old Audrey Elizabeth Hale, opened fire killing six people, including three nine-year-old children. The killer was also then fatally wounded by two officers.

In the images we see the killer, a former student of the Christian private school Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, arriving aboard her Honda Fit. Then Hale fires the first shots, not audible in the video, to enter the institute, breaking the glass doors. She is armed with a rifle and, police point out, with three pistols.

According to the reconstruction of the police, the first call to 911 arrived at 10:13. Immediately, officers arrived on campus and began clearing out the building. After breaking in, two members of a team met and killed the 28-year-old on the second floor of the school. According to investigators, the attack had been calculated and planned.

