Lothar Matthäus understands the separation from Julian Nagelsmann. However, the record national player sharply criticized the way. The 62-year-old took on the entire Bayern management team.

After the DFB team’s victory against Peru, Joshua Kimmich spoke openly about the release of Julian Nagelsmann. Contrary to the rumored opinion that the ex-Bayern coach lost the dressing room, Kimmich spoke of the players’ failures.

Lothar Matthäus has severely criticized the bosses of FC Bayern Munich for their communication about the release of coach Julian Nagelsmann. He was sure that the coach was “caught cold” when he was kicked out, the record national player wrote in his column for Sky. “It’s much worse from Nagelsmann’s point of view that Uli Hoeneß, Herbert Hainer, Hasan Salihamidzic and Oliver Kahn have praised their coaches so much in recent weeks that I’ve never seen in favor of a head coach in Munich,” he wrote The 62-year-old said: “And then they throw him out.”

Matthew, on the other hand, can understand the motives. The fact that one sees the extremely high goals in danger and reacts is professional. Getting a successor like Thomas Tuchel, who may only be available for a few weeks, is understandable and correct.

No friend of flowery words: Lothar Matthäus criticizes FC Bayern Source: pa/press photo Rudel/Robin Rudel

“But I don’t think it’s okay to call an employee a long-term project a few days ago and then fire him and it also has something to do with credibility.” The family, protective something that distinguishes this club from many others is not like that more available. “The “Mia san mia” is sometimes trampled on,” reprimanded Matthäus.

Tottenham not an option for Nagelsmann

Nagelsmann, who was immediately linked to Tottenham Hotspur after leaving Munich, will not take on a new position for the time being. According to a media report, the office in London is out of the question for the 35-year-old. According to “Bild”, immediate entry into the London club from the Premier League is not an option for Nagelsmann, although the coach was Tottenham’s preferred candidate according to English media reports. Instead, the coach wants to process his departure in Munich first. The Times reported that the north Londoners had already been in touch with Nagelsmann.

After separating from their previous coach Antonio Conte (53), the Spurs promoted his assistant coach Cristian Stellini to head coach until the end of the season. Still, some names are traded in England, including former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino. Frankfurt’s Oliver Glasner should also be a candidate.

Shortly before his release, Conte had massively attacked his players and the club in public. Tottenham’s professionals were “selfish” and played “without heart”, Conte blasphemed. The club “does not play for important things”, there is “no fire in their eyes” – but that is just the “story of Tottenham”, where they have been used to this condition for a long time.