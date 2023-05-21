CS debacle: the federal government uses a group of experts

Federal government sets up group of experts on banks – but the bankers are left out The federal government obviously does not want to remain idle after the CS rescue. He creates committees and collects reports.

Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter has set up the “Banking Stability” expert group. Bild: Keystone

Bundesbern does not like bankers. Or not anymore. And federal Berne likes expert commissions. The combination of these two dislikes or preferences then leads to the establishment of a group of experts with almost no participation from bankers – even if everything revolves around their area of ​​expertise. This is what happened on Wednesday: Karin Keller-Sutter’s finance department set up the “Bank Stability” expert group. This is headed by Neuchâtel’s former government councilor Jean Studer, who after his political career was first allowed to preside over the bank council of the National Bank and now heads the board of directors of the Neuchâtel Cantonal Bank, and is primarily staffed by scientists and Eva Jaisli, the head of the screwdriver manufacturer Swiss Tools. The only banker on the board is Renaud de Planta, a partner in the Geneva-based Pictet Group.