The Chief of Police, City of Kinshasa, the Deputy Divisional Commissioner announces the arrest of three police officers involved in the mistreatment of a minor during the march organized this Saturday, May 20 by the opposition in Kinshasa.

He describes as a despicable act the video which has gone viral on social networks showing a minor, helpless, abused by the elements of the police.

