The Under-20 World Cup begins in Argentina

Julian Andres Santa

From today until June 11, the emotions of the U-20 Soccer World Cup in Argentina will be experienced, an event to which the host team was not initially classified but, having been awarded the venue, received a new opportunity. Four opening matches will be played this Saturday and the Colombian National Team will debut tomorrow at 1 pm, facing Israel.

The schedule for today

The inauguration will be with two games at 1 pm: Guatemala vs. New Zealand at the Único stadium in Santiago del Estero and the United States facing Ecuador at the San Juan del Bicentenario stadium, located in the province of San Juan. For their part, at 4 in the afternoon, the locals of Argentina will debut against Uzbekistan and at the same time, Fiji vs. Slovakia.

Rest of matches of the first date

Four more games for tomorrow: Starting at 1 in the afternoon, Nigeria vs. the Dominican Republic and the Colombian team, directed by Héctor Cárdenas, against Israel. The turn at 4 will be for Italy vs Brazil, starring in the most attractive match of the debut in the highest orbital event and simultaneously, Senegal vs Japan.

For its part, on Monday the schedule will be as follows: France vs. South Korea and England vs. Tunisia at 1 pm and 4 pm, closing the initial date, Gambia vs. Honduras and Uruguay vs. Iraq.

Given:

For the second date, Colombia will play on Wednesday May 24 at 4 pm against Japan and will close the group stage on the third day against Senegal on Saturday May 27, also at 4 pm.