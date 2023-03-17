Home Business CS turbulence – Media: UBS to hold takeover talks with Credit Suisse – News
CS turbulence – Media: UBS to hold takeover talks with Credit Suisse

CS turbulence – Media: UBS to hold takeover talks with Credit Suisse – News
  • According to a media report, the major Swiss bank UBS is in talks with its competitor Credit Suisse about a takeover.
  • UBS could acquire all or part of Credit Suisse, reports the Financial Times, citing people familiar with the matter.
  • Credit Suisse shares then rose nine percent in the after-hours trading session.

