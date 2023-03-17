Home Health New energy for particle therapy
Health

by admin
Khen he arrives at his new job at the particle therapy center in Marburg, Sebastian Adeberg is confronted with a ticklish situation. On the one hand, there is a spirit of optimism in the staff of this special facility for the treatment of tumors. Because the new contract for the future concluded at the end of February for the University Hospital Gießen and Marburg also serves their work. On the other hand, Adeberg and she, together with the executive floor of the third largest German hospital, face two hurdles. A new service contract is required with the medical technology manufacturer Siemens Healthineers, which built the heart of the system, the particle accelerator measuring 90 by 50 meters. Even more important at the moment is an agreement with the health insurance companies on further financing. From next week both sides will be talking about it.

Thorsten Winter

Correspondent for the Rhein-Main-Zeitung for central Hesse and the Wetterau.

These talks are about the economic pressure that health insurance companies are under. They expect a minus of around 17 billion euros for the current year, with an upward trend. The contracts for the particle therapy center that are still in force run until June 30, according to the chairman of the management board of the university hospital, Gunther Weiß. The management team is aware of the worries of the payers. Nevertheless, Weiß also says: “We assume that we will be able to convince the health insurance companies to continue the financing.”

Greater effectiveness thanks to heavy ions

From the point of view of the university hospital, there are a number of reasons for this. The particle therapy center is one of only two facilities of this type in Germany – the other is in Heidelberg. From there, the cancer and radiation medicine specialist Adeberg moved to the Lahn. Both locations exchange information. After a very bumpy start to the system in 2015, the Heidelberg team was in charge of the system for some time. It is now a subsidiary of Rhön-Klinikum AG, which in turn has owned 95 percent of the university clinic, UKGM for short, since 2006. Particle therapy was launched by the government under Roland Koch (CDU) as a “flagship project”.

The system owes its special radiance in two senses to its technology. It can fight tumors with both hydrogen ions and heavy ions. For the second variant, the particle accelerator fires carbon ions. This type of radiation therapy is characterized by the significantly higher biological effectiveness compared to the other variant. This, in turn, is due to the much denser release of energy to the tissue penetrated, according to Marburg.

