Business

Cuban telecommunications company ETECSA announced a special offer for its customers in collaboration with Cubacel, featuring a 3×1 package including a Samsung A-22 smartphone, a mobile line with USIM, and an Internet connection combo. According to ETECSA’s website, the offer will be available until November 30 through international distributors and while supplies last.

The Internet combo includes 4 GB for all networks and 16 GB for LTE, along with 165 minutes of calls and 160 SMS, and will be activated for 30 days from when the line is activated. However, the price of the offer was not initially reported.

After conducting some research, it was discovered that Suena Cuba is offering the 3×1 package for 380 USD, available for purchase from abroad with pickup from your nearest ETECSA office, such as those in Havana, Villa Clara, Matanzas, Holguín, and Santiago.

The promotion is valid from November 15, 2023, until November 30, 2023. If interested, customers still have time to take advantage of the offer.

