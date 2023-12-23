Last Chance to Get a Mobile Line in Cuba for $8: How to Take Advantage of ETECSA’s International Super Offer

The ETECSA “International Super Offer” for obtaining a mobile line in Cuba for approximately 8 dollars is set to end today, December 23. The offer includes an initial balance of 250 CUP and a 10 GB bonus to browse all networks, and has been available since December 18. However, it can only be obtained through ETECSA international distributors.

It’s important to note that the cost of the offer is not 250 Cuban pesos, as ETECSA mentions, but 8 dollars. Since the promotion is international, only those with family or friends abroad who can pay in foreign currency can benefit. The promotion can only be accessed through the website www.cuba.dtone.com and cannot be purchased at a discounted price from Cuba.

To take advantage of the promotion, individuals should visit the website, ensure that the “Permanent Cellular Line (+250 CUP+10 GB Promotion)-Price 7.49 USD” option is selected, choose the most convenient collection office, and complete the required fields to make the purchase.

In addition, ETECSA has announced further promotions for 2023, including the extension of the customer’s mobile line cycle to 330 days with any recharge or purchase of ‘Combined Plans’ and ‘Packages’ for an amount equal to or greater than 100 Cuban pesos. The latest international recharge promotion of 2023, which allows each prepaid customer who receives a recharge of between 500 CUP and 1,250 CUP to quintuple the balance, will be valid until December 26.

Share this: Facebook

X

