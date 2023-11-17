Hidden Terror: Israel Uncovers Underground Tunnel, Weapons, and Vehicles in Gaza Hospital

Israel confirmed the discovery of an underground tunnel in the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza, from where the Hamas terrorists planned their next attacks and kept themselves safe under this facade.

The Defense Forces released a video showing the entrance to this passage, on the side of the building, which was canceled in order to prevent future enemy intrusions. At the same time, the officers found a vehicle, also in the vicinity, with characteristics similar to those used by the combatants in the massacre of October 7 and weapons, uniforms, and explosives inside.

Finally, the troops also came across a vast arsenal of the Palestinian militia – including AK-47 assault rifles, magazines, and grenades – hidden in the hospital, behind a resonator, further proof that the terrorists were hiding behind their requests for respect for the civilians who – they claimed – were inside so they could invade the rooms and hallways with their weapons.

“IDF forces continue to operate and locate terrorist infrastructure in hospitals used by the terrorist organization Hamas,” the Army wrote in “Some of the most interesting things we have found fully confirm, without a doubt, that Hamas systematically uses hospitals in its military operations, violating international law.”

This week, Israel managed, after weeks of advances on the Palestinian enclave, to enter Al Shifa with a “selective operation” thanks to which they were able to assist civilians and repel the terrorists operating there.

After launching a series of carefully calculated attacks and providing the wounded with food, medicine, water, and even incubators for newborns, the troops withdrew on Wednesday night. However, this Thursday they entered the main hospital in the Strip for the second time to thoroughly examine the facilities. “Soldiers are searching every floor, building after building, even though hundreds of patients and medical staff are still on the premises,” an Army spokesperson said.

During their tours, the officers also found computers with information and “images related to hostages,” whose rescue is one of the priorities of the offensive led by Benjamin Netanyahu. These data are being investigated.

However, in recent hours Israel reported that members of the 603rd Battalion of the 7th Armored Brigade recovered the body of Yehudit Weiss, 65, kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 at Kibbutz Be’eri.

“Yehudit was murdered by terrorists in the Gaza Strip, and we were unable to locate her in time,” said spokesman Daniel Hagari.

