Highlights from the 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards Show in Seville, Spain: Winners, Performances, and Red Carpet Appearances

Karol G, the Colombian reggaeton singer, turned heads and dazzled photographers as she posed on the red carpet during the 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards show in Seville, Spain on November 16, 2023. The singer, known for her chart-topping hits, looked stunning in an elegant outfit as she arrived at the prestigious event.

The awards ceremony kicked off with the ‘Premiere,’ a non-televised event where many of the technical and specific awards are presented. The evening saw a variety of talented artists and musicians being recognized for their exceptional work across different genres.

Among the winners, the Spanish Quevedo and the Argentine Bizarrap took home the award for Best Urban Song for their work on ‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52’. The album, which has held the number 1 spot on Spotify charts for seven weeks, has garnered widespread acclaim and recognition.

One of the highlights of the night was the flamenco performance that opened the event, setting the stage for an evening filled with music, celebration, and recognition of Latin talent. Notably, the awards ceremony marked the first time the Latin Grammys were held outside the United States, taking place at the Palace of Congresses and Exhibitions of Seville (FIBES).

Renowned artists such as Romeo Santos, Sergio Vargas, and Andrés Cepeda were also among the winners, receiving awards for their outstanding contributions to Latin music. Additionally, Karol G herself took home top honors, winning the Latin Grammy for Best Urban Music Album with ‘Tomorrow Will Be Bonito,’ solidifying her status as one of the leading figures in the genre.

The evening was a celebration of Latin music and culture, with artists from across the region being recognized for their talent and creativity. As the night drew to a close, it was clear that the Latin Grammy Awards had once again lived up to their reputation as a platform for honoring some of the most exceptional talent in the Latin music industry.

