Cuban Stores and Banks Offer Discounts on Online Purchases in MLC

Cuban Stores and Banks Offer Discounts on Online Purchases

Cuban stores that sell in Freely Convertible Currency (MLC), such as those of CIMEX, will offer discounts on their online purchases from December 4 to December 13. According to CIMEX’s social networks, customers are informed that they will obtain a 2% discount for purchases by QR code through Transfermóvil in the commercial network in freely convertible currency of CIMEX, to provide this service.

The announcement also stated that there will be a 5% discount until December 13 for purchases with the Mi Transfer bag in the MLC commercial network of CIMEX stores.

The Metropolitan Bank of Havana, in Cuba, also revealed that it would continue to offer a 6% discount for online payments and purchases through EnZona and Transfermovil until the end of December. The WB was joined by the rest of the banking entities, such as Popular de Ahorro (BPA) and BANDEC, also with the same 6% discounts.

For months now, CIMEX corporation stores have been implementing the so-called “banking.” To buy fuel at its service centers, the CIMEX corporation only accepts electronic payment in several provinces of the country. This was announced by the company, which belongs to the military business group GAESA and is dedicated to the marketing of fuel in Cuba, among other things, such as the sales of products in foreign currency in its stores.

Since last August, the Cuban government began a process of banking the economy that involves the use of electronic means of payment. Among the measures approved by the Executive Committee of the Council of Ministers is the elimination of cash payment in service centers in Cuba. This decision is based on the “Program for the banking of the country,” which seeks to encourage the use of electronic collection and payment channels throughout the national territory. If customers have any complaints or claims, they can contact CIMEX through their customer service channels.