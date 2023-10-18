Cuban Telecommunications Company Introduces International Recharge Promotion for Mobile Phones

Cuban Telecommunications Company Launches International Recharge Promotion for Mobile Phones

The Cuban Telecommunications Company has announced its upcoming international recharge promotion for mobile phones in the country. The offer, which will run from October 23 to 28, aims to benefit customers in Cuba who receive a recharge from abroad between 500 CUP and up to 1250 CUP.

According to the company, customers who take advantage of the promotion during the specified period will receive several benefits. These include the amount recharged to their main balance, 25 GB bonuses for all networks, 3000 CUP, and unlimited internet access from 12:00 am to 7:00 am.

It is essential to note that the bonuses, including the money, data, and unlimited internet, must be utilized within 30 days from the recharge received. Meanwhile, the main balance will maintain its validity period of 330 days from the recharge carried out.

To enjoy this promotion in Cuba, customers residing on the island must purchase an International Recharge using the USD account in the MiTransfer wallet. However, Etecsa, the telecommunications provider, warns that this offer does not apply to recharges made in MLC Stores.

Regarding the money bonus, the company clarifies that it will not be added to the main balance of the line. Instead, it is a gift provided by the company with the condition that it must be used within a specified timeframe.

In the case that users already possess valid data, money, and/or unlimited internet bonuses and avail of this new offer, the resources will be accumulated with the bonuses of this promotion. The expiration date for these accumulated resources will be set to 30 days from the receipt of the recharge, with an expiration time at 11:59 p.m. Cuba time.

It is important to remember that the exchange rate applied by ETECSA is 1 USD X 24.00 CUP. For instance, if a recharge of 500 CUP is purchased, 20.83 USD will be deducted from the USD account of the MiTransfer wallet.

With this attractive international recharge promotion, the Cuban Telecommunications Company aims to provide enhanced benefits to mobile phone users in the country, further improving their communication experience.

