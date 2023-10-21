Cupra Born in private leasing: The best offer at the moment!

In our comparison calculator we found the best private leasing offer for the Cupra Born. PR/Business Insider

The Spanish car manufacturer Cupra is currently developing into a new one Favorite brand. Models like that Cupra Formentor are currently among the most sought-after cars. And also the one introduced in 2021 Cupra Born is becoming increasingly popular. No wonder, after all, the sedan offers a comparatively affordable entry into electromobility, with drivers not having to forego comfort or performance. This is ensured by up to 204 hp (170 kilowatts), a range of 426 kilometers and a maximum of 160 km/h.

Cupra Born in private leasing: Where is the cheapest offer?

Anyone who wants to switch to an electric car like the Cupra Born now has various financing options. Particularly popular because it is practical, risk-free and cheap: Leasing. We have already found a suitable offer for this in our leasing calculator. The comparison calculator shows you the best offers for your dream car, rate them for you and sort them according to attractiveness. We are on this one Deal for private customers encountered:

As part of this offer, the Cupra Born has one Term of 24 months for just each 274,00 Euro available. In addition to the monthly rate, there are two one-time payments: the Admission costs amount to 145.00 euros as well as 3000.00 euros for the BAFA environmental bonus. This is a premium that the Federal Office of Economics and Export Control (BAFA) pays to promote the purchase of electric vehicles. Interested parties must pay the retailer in advance for this bonus, but can then claim it back from BAFA independently. The application required for this is here: Submit an individual BAFA application.

Cupra Born in private leasing: The most important information at a glance

Vehicle:Cupra Born 204 PS (150 Kilowatts)Target group:Private leasingDuration:24 FunMileage:10,000 kilometers a yearMonthly Rate:274,00 EuroProvision fee:omittedPermit:one-off 145.00 eurosSpecial payment:3000.00 euros for BAFA environmental bonus (can be refunded)Leasingfaktor:0,70Total cost factor:0.71 (without BAFA); 1.03 (with BAFA)

Is it worth leasing the Cupra Born from Leasing Markt?

In our leasing calculator we have no cheaper offer for the Cupra Born found. For that reason alone, this deal for the electric car is worth it. This is what other providers charge (depending on the design and equipment) up to 577.00 euros per month for the Born.

In addition, both the Leasing and the total cost factor are below the value one lay. The two factors help to compare and evaluate leasing offers. The following applies: values ​​around or below one are very good. The leasing and total cost factors for the Born are 0,70 and 0,71which makes for an extremely attractive deal.

What does the Cupra Born have to offer?

The Cupra Born from Leasing Markt’s leasing offer comes with it 204 PS (150 Kilowatts) and one extensive equipment therefore, which includes, among other things, premium features such as voice control and parking assistance. We have summarized the most important features of the electric sedan here:

List price:39.370,00 EuroDrive:ElectricCircuit:AutomaticPerfomance:204 PS (150 Kilowatts)Maximum speed:up to 160 km/hRange:up to 426 kilometersPower consumption:combined 17.3 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometersCO2 emissions:combined 0 grams per kilometerFurnishing:Automatic climate control, rain sensor, cruise control, Bluetooth, on-board computer, multifunction steering wheel, voice control, touchscreen, parking aid, drowsiness warning system, tire pressure monitoring system and moreColor:GrauDelivery time:approximately two to three months

