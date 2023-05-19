Cupra Born Leasing: This is the best offer

PR/Business Insider

The Spanish car manufacturer Cupra is blossoming into a new one favorite brand. models like that Cupra Formentor are currently among the most sought-after cars. And also the one launched in 2021 Cupra Born is enjoying increasing popularity. No wonder, after all, the sedan offers a comparatively inexpensive entry into electromobility, whereby drivers do not have to forego comfort or performance. The Cupra Born has up to 231 hp (170 kilowatts), a range of 495 kilometers and a maximum speed of 160 km/h. Added to this is its extensive standard equipment, which contributes significantly to driving pleasure.

Cupra Born Leasing: Where is the cheapest offer?

Anyone who now wants to switch to an electric car like the Cupra Born has various financing options. Particularly popular because it is practical, risk-free and inexpensive: Leasing. We already have a suitable offer for this in our Leasing-Rechner found. The comparison calculator shows you the best offers for your dream car, rate them for you and sort them by attractiveness. We’re on this one Deal for private customers encountered:

As part of this offer, the Cupra Born with 204 hp (150 kilowatts) has a term of 48 months for only each 269,00 Euro available. In addition to the monthly rate, there are two one-off payments: the Provision fee of 1159.00 euros (including approval) as well as 4500.00 euros for the BAFA environmental bonus. This is a premium paid by the Federal Office of Economics and Export Control (BAFA) to encourage the purchase of electric vehicles. Interested parties have to make an advance payment to the retailer for this bonus, but can then claim it back from BAFA themselves. The required application is here: Submit a BAFA individual application.

Cupra Born: The most important information about the leasing offer at a glance

Vehicle: Cupra Born 204 PS (150 Kilowatts) Target group: Private leasing Duration: 48 Fun Mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year Monthly Rate: 269,00 Euro Deployment Fee: one-off 1159.00 euros for transfer and registration special payment: 4500.00 euros for BAFA environmental bonus (can be refunded) Leasingfaktor: 0,69 Total cost factor: 0.76 (without BAFA); 1.00 (with BAFA)

Is it worth leasing the Cupra Born at Leasing Markt?

In our leasing calculator we have no cheaper offer for the Cupra Born found. For that reason alone, this deal for the e-car is worth it. This is what other providers demand (depending on the version and equipment) up to 636.00 euros per month for the born.

In addition, both the Leasing as well as the total cost factor below the value one lay. The two factors help to compare and evaluate leasing offers. The following applies: Values ​​around or below one are considered very good. The leasing and total cost factors at the Born are 0,69 and 0,76which speaks for an extremely attractive deal.

What does the Cupra Born from the leasing deal offer?

The Cupra Born from Leasing Markt’s leasing offer is coming along 204 PS (150 Kilowatts) and one extensive equipment Therefore, which includes premium features such as voice control and keyless central locking, among other things. We have summarized the most important properties of the electric sedan here:

list price: 38.770,00 Euro Drive: electric Circuit: Automatic Perfomance: 204 PS (150 Kilowatts) Top speed: up to 160 km/h Range: up to 350 kilometers Power Consumption: combined 13.0 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometers CO2 emissions: combined 0 grams per kilometer Furnishing: Rain sensor, voice control, parking assistant, emergency brake assistant, keyless central locking, multifunction steering wheel, touchscreen, tire pressure monitoring system, automatic climate control, on-board computer, drowsiness warning system, lane departure warning system and more Color: grau Delivery time: around vier Monate

