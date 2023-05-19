Borac Igoke match announcement | Sports

The basketball players of Borc will welcome the Igokee m:tel team on Sunday in the Borik hall.

Source: Mondo/Haris Krhalić

The Borca basketball players face the second final match of the Bosnia and Herzegovina championship playoff against the Igokea team. After the defeat in the first match played in Laktaši, Banja Luka will this time welcome the favored opponent on their floor, in the Borik hall.

The coach of Borc, Zoran Kašćelan, announced this match at the press conference and emphasized the importance of playing such matches against better teams.

“We enter the second game of the final after losing the first match. I can say that we are still under the impression of that great result from the semi-finals (op. a victory at Široki). We are very satisfied because we have the opportunity to ‘measure up’ to Igoke, who plays in the ABA league and at a much higher level. I believe that the experience of playing these games will make us a better team“, said Kašćelan.

A match of a humanitarian nature The match between Borca and Igokea will be of a humanitarian nature, for the treatment of Vesna Šipka, the mother of Orlova basketball player Anđela Šipka. Tickets for the price of 5KM can be purchased immediately before the match in the hall or in advance at the printing house “Mako Print”.

The coach of Banja Luka also talked about the expectations from this match and invited the audience to come to the hall and support his team.

“After the first game, in which the difference in quality was evident, and in which we were not at the same level, I believe that we will make a good analysis and that we will show much more in the second game. He expects that the boys will have good support from the stands, which they have earned by playing well throughout the season and by reaching the final after 20 years. The fact that the match is of a humanitarian nature can only be an additional reason for the people of Banja Luka to fill the hall and put on a spectacle. I am sure that my boys will be motivated as much as possible to give the best possible game. If there was an opportunity to win against a big favorite, it would be a fantastic success.” Kašćelan concluded.

After Kašćelan, the red and blue basketball player addressed the journalists present Dusan Tanasković.

“First of all, I think we have our chances against Igokea and we showed already in the Cup that we can play with them. We failed in the last game, above all in attack. We allowed them to play and run away. If we prevent that, I think we have our chance, even though they are the favorites. I would invite the fans to come to Borik, if not for the match, then at least for the humanitarian action”said the young Tanasković.

The match between Borc and Igokea will be played on Sunday starting at 20:00.