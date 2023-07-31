Cutting citizen’s income, the mayors’ alarm for fragile nuclei

ROMA – The stop to basic income for almost 170,000 families continues to rock municipalities now grappling with the difficult task of taking charge of those who will no longer be able to benefit from the subsidy. While waiting for the INPS to express itself with an official communication, contacts are underway between the Anci and the Ministry of Labor to try to resolve some technical problems that cause the time lag between the moment in which the Citizenship Income is revoked and the effective verification of those entitled (whose deadline is December): in several cases, the Income could therefore be revoked and then re-attributed. Furthermore, INPS – according to what is learned from the Anci – could not have made all the data of the beneficiaries available and this created difficulties for the Municipalities in drawing up the lists of fragile households.

“Stop the Citizenship Income, our offices stormed by desperate people”: in Puglia the alarm of the CGIL 31 July 2023

And in this regard, the first indications arrive for those who, after the suspension of the subsidy, manage to be taken over by the social services of the municipalities. If the official communication of acceptance reaches INPS by 31 October, the benefit can be reactivated until 31 December, giving the right to arrears. This is what we read in the faqs of the ministry of labor on the transition from the Rdc to the inclusion allowance. After having used the Citizenship Income for seven months, “in the absence of communication to the INPS via the GePI platform of the taking over, we read, the provision of the benefit is suspended and can be reactivated, including the suspended months, only as a result of the communication to the INPS of the taking charge of the nucleus, without prejudice to the deadline of 31 October 2023”.

The illegal parking attendant: “Does this government want us to go stealing?” by Alessio Gemma 31 July 2023