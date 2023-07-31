Home » SM Entertainment Launches New Boy Group RIIZE, Anticipation Soars After 7-Year Gap Since NCT
SM Entertainment, the music industry’s focal point in 2023, is set to launch a sensational new boy group called RIIZE, which will make its official debut in September.

The name RIIZE is a combination of “Rise” and “Realize,” symbolizing a team that grows and achieves dreams together. Consisting of seven elite members who possess both talent and good looks, RIIZE aims to leave a mark in the music industry by showcasing their individuality and strengths through a collective growth journey called the “Real Time Odyssey.”

An extraordinary genre called “Emotional Pop” is at the heart of RIIZE’s music. This unique style captures various emotions and draws inspiration from everyday experiences, making it a sensation among listeners. Ultimately, RIIZE aspires to become an “Emotional Pop Artist” that resonates with audiences worldwide, fulfilling their ambitious dreams.

To kickstart their debut, RIIZE will launch an official Instagram account on July 31 at 11:00 p.m. (Beijing time). This exciting move will not only introduce all the members for the first time but also showcase RIIZE’s distinctive and vibrant content, generating enthusiastic attention from fans worldwide.

It is noteworthy that RIIZE is SM Entertainment‘s first rookie group following aespa’s debut three years ago and the first boy group in seven years since NCT’s launch. Therefore, the anticipation for SM’s new intellectual property (IP) is immense.

