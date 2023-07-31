San Marco Sintolin – San Marco

0
Product: San Marco Sintolin
Brand: San Marco
Hazard: Chemical butanonoxime
Typology: Consumer alarm
Country of origin: Italy
Notification date: 07/31/2023
Documentation
photo 1
(62.4 Kb)
photo 2
(91.3 Kb)
photo 3
(62.2 Kb)
