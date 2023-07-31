Home » San Marco Sintolin – San Marco
San Marco Sintolin – San Marco

Product: San Marco Sintolin

Brand: San Marco

Hazard: Chemical butanonoxime

Typology: Consumer alarm

Country of origin: Italy

Notification date: 07/31/2023

Documentation

photo 1

31/07/2023 –
JPG

(62.4 Kb)

photo 2

31/07/2023 –
JPG

(91.3 Kb)

photo 3

31/07/2023 –
JPG

(62.2 Kb)

