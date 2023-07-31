The Power of Inner Consciousness and Its Influence on the Universe

Title: Seth Explores the Close Connection Between Individuals and the Spiritual World

Vientiane – Renowned spiritualist Seth delves deep into the realm of consciousness and creativity, shedding light on the intricate connection between individuals and the world. In his groundbreaking talk, Seth emphasizes the profound impact our inner selves have on the external environment, and the limitless potential that lies within.

In the first chapter, aptly named “Living Vientiane: Seth on Consciousness and Creativity,” Seth envisions the world as a three-dimensional painting, with each individual as a painter. He highlights how the outer world is first moulded within the inner consciousness, and then materializes in the external reality. Seth asserts that everything we perceive around us originates from our innermost thoughts and feelings.

According to Seth, creativity is a gift bestowed upon all living beings. From atoms to conscious minds, there is an inherent cooperation that contributes to the vibrant tapestry of existence. Even insects, birds, and beasts play a vital role in shaping our natural environment. Seth’s teachings encourage embracing this inherent creativity and recognizing the infinite potential that resides within us all.

Furthermore, Seth metaphorically compares the Earth to a being with a soul. Just as every individual’s creations arise from their inner self, the natural wonders of our planet emanate from the soul of the Earth. This deep connection suggests that human creativity intertwines with the essence of our planet, subtly influencing our environment and being shaped by it.

Seth emphasizes that our thoughts and emotions not only shape our personal experiences but also impact the external world. He postulates that our perception of the environment is a reflection of our inner state, fostering a profound connection with our surroundings. Seth encourages readers to plumb the depths of their inner selves to unlock their true creativity and raise consciousness.

Intriguingly, Seth posits that the individual’s physical characteristics and life experiences are projections of their psyche. He reminds us that our souls extend beyond the present life, existing outside the boundaries of time. By acknowledging this deep connection with our inner selves, Seth implores us to embrace our innate creativity and broaden our consciousness.

Expanding on the interplay between the inner self and the outer world, Seth unveils the concept of “electromagnetic reality.” Inspired by the notion of electromagnetic fields, Seth explains that our feelings and emotions emit energies that spread outward. These energies not only influence our immediate environment but also impact the atmosphere at large, affecting others in ways beyond our awareness.

Seth’s groundbreaking teachings emphasize the essentiality of recognizing the interconnectedness between our inner selves and the world we inhabit. By harnessing our innate creativity and channeling it positively, we have the power to shape our reality and positively affect the lives of others.

In conclusion, Seth’s talks provide a gateway to a deeper understanding of the profound connection between individuals and the world. By delving into the realms of consciousness and exploring the infinite energy within us, we can unlock our creativity, raise our consciousness, and make a positive impact on the world around us.

