President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposes to move the date of Christmas celebration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi proposed to the Verkhovna Rada to change the date of Christmas in Ukraine from January 7 to December 25. The corresponding bill No. 9431 “On Amendments to Article 73 of the Labor Code of Ukraine” was registered on June 28.

“For a long time, Russian ideology was imposed on the Ukrainian people in almost all spheres of life, including the observance of the Julian calendar and the celebration of Christmas on January 7. Christmas is a great Christian holiday that is an integral part of our Ukrainian culture. Most of the world‘s Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas on December 25. On May 24, at the Council of Bishops, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine approved the complete transition from September 1 to the new Julian calendar, which is followed by most of the world‘s Orthodox churches and which, in particular, provides for the celebration of Christmas on December 25, instead of January 7.says the explanatory note to the draft law.

It is also planned to move the dates of the celebration of the Day of Ukrainian Statehood from July 28 to July 15, when the memory of Prince of Kyiv Volodymyr the Great is commemorated, as well as the Day of Defenders of Ukraine from October 14 to October 1, which is connected with the Ukrainian military traditions of commemorating the Day of Protection of the Most Holy Theotokos.

In addition, the president submitted to the parliament a bill on the use of the English language in Ukraine. It is expected to officially establish the status of English as one of the languages ​​of international communication in Ukraine. The project normalizes the peculiarities of the use of the English language in the work of bodies: state and local authorities, local self-government bodies, units of emergency assistance to the population when crossing the state border, in the fields of education, culture, transport, health care.

As “FACTS” wrote, earlier the Orthodox Church of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church switched to the New Julian calendar.

